Muji is now designing train stations and buses – and it’s this not-so-simple approach that makes it so successful

President of Muji, Satoru Matsuzaki, at Singapore’s Raffles City Muji Store. The Straits Times

How many raved about brandless brands do you know of? There’s probably just one.

Arguably the most successful brandless brand in modern retail, Japan’s Muji (or Ryohin Keikaku) sells simple and plain products that bear no logos, yet are unique enough to be recognised all across the world.

In concept, forgoing branding on products sounds like a pretty straightforward way for a retail store to do itself in in a sea of similar products.

But for Muji, this has been the key to is phenomenal success. The Japanese company, which started off with just 40 products in the 1980s, has around 7,000 products today.

And while everyday products without a brand should – at least in theory – be easy to copy, there hasn’t been a single no-brand brand that has been able to replicate the scale of Muji’s popularity and success.

“They can make it very close, but they cannot copy it 100 per cent,” Muji’s president Satoru Matsuzaki said to Business Insider in an interview last month.

The seasoned honcho, who was in Singapore to attend the Brainstorm Design conference during Singapore Design Week, explained that while technology makes copying very easy, it remains impossible to replicate Muji’s designs completely because Muji’s products are designed down to the details.

Furthermore, he believes customers care about how a product is made and designed, and take into consideration factors such as corporate value, culture and manufacturing process when purchasing a product.

Never intended to be minimalist

With clean lines and non-striking colours that remind one of nature, Muji’s name has become synonymous with the word “minimalist”. But that was never the main intention of Muji’s first designers.

Instead, what Muji set out to do was create products that are easy to use, and can serve their primary function well for a long time, Matsuzaki said.

Household and kitchen products from Muji. Lianhe Zaobao

Other companies which produce similar products try to “add value” to their versions by adding extra features and selling them at a higher price. But this was not Muji’s strategy, he explained. For instance, instead of t-shirts with elaborate decorative features such as glitter or illustrations, Muji chooses to make plain and simple t-shirts that fit well and are comfortable to be in.

By cutting out the frills, Muji also manages to produce high-quality products at the most reasonable price possible, Matsuzaki added. “This lean approach Muji took eventually resulted in minimalism,” he said.

The expansion of “emptiness”

With 992 stores in 29 countries and regions all over the world today, it’s clear that Muji’s brandless approach has paid off.

But what is it exactly that makes Muji fans so enthralled? A lot of the appeal lies in the consumer’s need for simplicity, Matsuzaki says.

Muji Hotel in Beijing Muji Hotel website

He tells me to check out the work of Kenya Hara, a member on Muji’s advisory board, and author of the book “Designing design”.

And when I did, I realised that understanding Muji’s philosophical approach to design is key to interpreting the brand’s growing success in the world.

One of Japan’s most iconic designers, Hara has played a key role in Muji’s art direction over the years.

“In creating products, Muji works toward a certain purpose and eliminates everything that is extraneous. This leads us inevitably to a natural design,” Hara had said at one Muji event.

“Muji stays away from trends when designing its clothing and styling its graphics and communications. The latest fads quickly become outdated. So it is vital to keep our designs just far enough away from trends that it’s not clear when they were created,” he added.

The Japanese brand has stuck to these ideals from day one, when the late Ikko Tanaka first led its design team.

According to Hara, there is an “emptiness” built into Muji’s designs. This “emptiness” is the “depth” of being so simple that users have “the freedom to develop their own way of handling an object”, he said.

“Muji essentially embodies this emptiness,” he added.

Perhaps it is the same “emptiness” that allows the household and lifestyle goods maker to translate its design in more and more areas.

Apart from three hotels in Japan and China, Muji has successfully opened its own supermarkets in Osaka, Japan.

And get this – one of these supermarkets is located at the Hirakatashi train station, which was also designed by Muji.

The Muji store at Keihan Hirakata has a small supermarket. Ryohin Keikaku

And of course, Muji’s supermarkets are not like your NTUC Fairprice or Cold Storage outlets. There are no bold colours or cumbersome packaging, and most importantly – no discount signs calling for your attention.

The bigger Muji supermarket at Sakai Kitahanada. Ryohin Keikaku

On March 8 this year, the Finnish city of Helsinki also revealed new autonomous shuttle buses designed by the Japanese brand.

Gacha, an autonomous shuttle bus that caters to all weather conditions, was designed by Muji. Ryohin Keikaku

With the success of such public design projects, Muji’s signature “emptiness” is no longer on an expansion track confined to household products.

So the next time you board a bus in Europe, don’t be surprised to find it reminds you of a comfortable Muji-style home – cool, functional, simple, and without a single brand name in sight.

