Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ and who they’re playing

- Disney‘s 1998 animated movie “Mulan” is getting a live-action remake.
- Before the movie’s theatrical release next year, meet the cast.
Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” is in theaters next March.
The 1998 animated film follows Mulan as she disguises herself as a man to take the place of her father in an effort to defeat the Huns.
The live-action adaption will be directed by Niki Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”). Though it will star Chinese actress Liu Yifei in the lead, the new movie will introduce a lot of characters who are new to the movie.
Before the film’s release, get to know everyone who will be in the film.
Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is playing the titular heroine, Mulan.
Fans were thrilled with her casting. She recently starred alongside Emile Hirsch in “The Chinese Widow.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, over 1,000 actresses were seen for the role across five different continents.
Jet Li joined the cast as the emperor of China.
The Hollywood Reporter first announced his casting in April 2018.
According to Asia One, Li initially turned down the role in the film. He later agreed to it because his daughter told him he should be in a movie promoting Chinese culture.
Donnie Yen will play Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung.
Yen is known for the “Ip Man” franchise and starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Gong Li will play a new villain, a powerful witch.
The main villain in the animated Disney film was Shan Yu, the leader of the Huns. Li starred in numerous acclaimed movies, including “Farewell My Concubine” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”
The Hollywood Reporter first announced her casting.
Xana Tang was cast as another new character, Mulan’s sister.
Mulan didn’t have any siblings in the original animated movie. This is an entirely new character.
New Zealand actor Yoson An has been cast as Mulan’s love interest named Chen Honghui.
That’s a big difference from Mulan’s love interest in the animated movie, Li Shang. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Honghui will be an “ambitious recruit” who joins Tung’s unit.
Jason Scott Lee is playing a villain.
He will play Bori Khan, a warrior seeking to avenge his father’s death.
Ron Yuan is playing a soldier, Sergeant Qiang.
According to Deadline, Sergeant Qiang will be second in command of the Imperial Regiment.
Utkarsh Ambudkar is playing a character named Skath.
Not much is known about his role yet except that he’s a con artist.
Chum Ehelepola is playing a new character named Ramtish.
He’s also a con artist along with Skatch.
Tzi Ma will play Mulan’s father.
Zhou is a war veteran who’s called back to the military. In the original movie, Mulan’s father’s name is Fa Zhou.
Cheng Pei-Pei was also cast in an unknown role.
She could be Mulan’s grandmother.
Rosalind Chao was cast in an unknown capacity.
Chao was recently on “Code Black” and could be Mulan’s mom.
Digital star Jimmy Wong will be playing Ling, one of the three soldiers Mulan befriends.
Wong has his own YouTube channel and won two Streamy Awards for the series “Video Game High School.” Deadline announced the news of his casting.
Actor Doua Moua will be playing Chien-Po, another of the three friends.
Doua Moua starred in “Grand Torino.” Deadline announced the news of his casting,
Rounding out the trio of friends is Chen Tang who will play Yao.
A character in the animated film, Yao, befriends Mulan. The casting was reported by Deadline.