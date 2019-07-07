A live-action ‘Mulan’ is coming to theaters next March — here’s the first teaser trailer for the Disney remake

- source
- Disney
- Disney released the first teaser trailer for its live-action “Mulan” during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
- The remake of the 1998 animated classic stars Liu Yifei (“Once Upon a Time”) as the titular character, Hua Mulan.
- In the animated movie, Mulan disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in war.
- Niko Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”) will direct the movie. Jet Li and Donnie Yen will also star.
- “Mulan” will be in theaters March 27, 2020. Watch the trailer below.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
It is my duty to fight. Disney’s #Mulan is in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Xq6El2A4nN
— Mulan (@DisneysMulan) July 7, 2019