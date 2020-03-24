The real estate empire of Jennifer Lopez, from her $25 million Manhattan penthouse to her 13,932-square-foot mansion in Bel Air

caption The exterior of Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air home. source Berlyn Photography

Jennifer Lopez is one of the world’s highest-paid musicians. Forbes reported she made $42 million in 2019 alone. Her success has allowed her to invest in a large coast-to-coast real estate portfolio, with homes in Malibu, the Hamptons, Manhattan, and Bel Air.

Lopez’s most recent purchase was her Malibu beach house, which she bought with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. They bought the home from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million, according to the LA Times. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez described the house as “a little fixer-upper next to the water.” Rodriguez hired Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to help renovate the home.

Lopez’s largest property is her Bel Air home, which spans 13,932 square feet and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. She purchased it in 2016.

She’s also trying to sell one of her properties, her New York City apartment in NoMad, Manhattan. It was originally listed for $26.95 million, but was reduced to $24.99 million in 2019.

Here’s a look at her real estate portfolio.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, love luxury real estate and have some incredible homes to prove it.

caption Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2017 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Their tastes differ when it comes to decor, however.

“He’s a little bit more of the modern, masculine side. He just goes all the way modern,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Like the stones, and marbles. And I’m like, ‘Can we have a pillow? And a blankie?'”

Lopez’s downtown Manhattan apartment at the luxury Whitman building is on the market for $24.99 million, according to StreetEasy.

caption The Whitman in Manhattan. source StreetEasy

The apartment features large windows overlooking Madison Square Park.

caption A sitting area in JLo’s Manhattan home. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

The 6,500-square-foot property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

caption The living room. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

The four outdoor terraces are a collective 3,000 square feet, just under half the size of the apartment.

caption The outdoor space is almost half the size of the apartment. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

There’s plenty of seating space in the living room, and French doors open to one of the terraces.

caption The living room in JLo’s NoMad apartment. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

The kitchen features an island with a seating area, as well as a large dining table.

caption The spacious kitchen. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

The dining table can seat 10 people and the kitchen island can seat four.

caption The dining table. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

The master bedroom features large French doors that open to a terrace.

caption The master bedroom. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

The bathroom also features French doors to another terrace, and inside there’s a large tub and rain shower.

caption Lopez’s large, all-white bathroom. source StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin

She has a second property in New York — her Hamptons home is located in Water Mill, which has one of most expensive zip codes in the state, according to Forbes.

caption Water Mill in the Hamptons, New York. source Shutterstock/João Paulo Tinoco

Lopez bought her Hamptons property for just under $10 million in 2013. It has eight bedrooms and came with a sauna, steam room, theater, and pool.

caption Lopez’s home in Water Mill, New York. source Google Maps

She also has a home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, which she bought for $28 million in 2016, according to Curbed.

caption The outside of her Bel Air home. source Berlyn Photography

Visitors must cross a covered bridge to enter her home.

caption The covered bridge that leads to the home. source Berlyn Photography

Curbed reported that the house is 13,932 square feet.

caption The outside of her Stone Canyon home. source Berlyn Photography.

It features an infinity pool and adjacent hot tub.

caption The pool and hot tub. source Berlyn Photography

The home has multiple living spaces.

caption The spacious living room. source Berlyn photography.

Hardwood floors are present throughout the home, and there are multiple fireplaces.

caption The living room her Bel Air home. source Berlyn Photography

Lopez also has a spacious, rustic kitchen with a huge window and skylight to let in plenty of natural light.

caption JLo’s kitchen in her Bel Air home. source Berlyn Photography

The home has seven bedrooms …

caption One of the bedrooms. source Berlyn Photography

… and a whopping 13 bathrooms.

caption One of the many bathrooms. source Berlyn Photography

She also has her own movie theater in her Bel Air home.

caption The movie theater. source Berlyn Photography

She recently bought a property in Malibu that used to belong to “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven, according to Realtor.com.

caption Malibu, California. source Getty Images/halbergman

In an interview with Ellen, Lopez described her Malibu home as “a little fixer-upper near the water.” Rodriguez hired Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to help renovate it.

caption Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGeneres during “One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief” source Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Piven sold Lopez and A-Rod the home for $6.6 million.

caption Jennifer Lopez’s Malibu home. source Google Maps

