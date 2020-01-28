This fork and spoon set has made mealtime with my toddler so much easier — it’s designed so utensil tips don’t hit the floor

caption The Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon set is well-designed for tiny toddler hands. source Michelle Piccolo/Business Insider

The smartly designed Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon Set ($4) has been a mealtime constant in my home for more than a year.

The utensils are designed so the tips don’t touch the floor when toddlers drop (or fling) them.

This toddler utensil set has made mealtime in my house so much easier. I like it so much I’ve even started gifting it to other parents with toddlers.

My son was the best eater as a baby, but as soon as he turned 1, he became a wild child who tossed food from his high chair at pretty much every meal. Toddler behavior sure is messy, right?

So, at around 13 months when he began showing interest in eating with utensils, I gave him a fork in hopes it would tamp down on mealtime chaos. While it turned out he wasn’t ready to stop flinging food, I did score a big win with the Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon Set.

My son immediately liked using these utensils (for both eating and flinging food, of course). Even better, I benefitted from their clever design. They’ve been a constant in our household for mealtime for more than a year now.

The Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon Set is designed to keep utensil tips from touching the floor

The BPA-free Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon Set is recommended for children 12 months and up. The handles are made from polypropylene and the tips from stainless steel.

A broad base encircles the root of each utensil. When the fork or spoon falls (or is thrown) from a child’s hand, the base prevents the utensil tip from touching the floor or any other surface it may land. This means fewer germs get on the utensil tip, and less food ends up smeared across the floor.

It’s hard to turn around for even a second when you have a toddler eating, so I really love that this design makes it so I don’t have to run to the sink every time the fork or spoon drops.

What the fork and spoon are like to use

This set has helped my son develop his utensil skills over time and feed himself independently. Munchkin took care to apply ergonomic design to both utensils. Each is 5.5 inches long, making it a comfortable size for toddlers’ hands. After consistent practice, my now-2-year-old son can hold the fork and spoon with ease – the handles are not too long or too short.

The stainless steel tips of the fork and spoon make it easy (especially with the fork) to pick up food. When my son first started using the fork at 13 months, he did jab his lip a few times. Though he never broke skin or came close to doing so, it startled him a bit.

After that happened, I tried the Sperric toddler fork, which is made of plastic and silicone, but he would become so frustrated because the prongs wouldn’t go into his food as easily as the Munchkin fork. So I stuck with the Munchkin version, and eventually, he got the hang of it without any issues.

caption My son likes eating with the sturdy prongs that make it easy for him to pick up his food. source Michelle Piccolo/Business Insider

Now my son isn’t throwing his utensils as much as he used to, but it still happens from time to time. I imagine that by 2 1/2 or 3 years old we can try to move on to a traditional fork and spoon, but I’m glad we found this set, which has worked so well for both of us.

Care instructions

The Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon Set is top-rack dishwasher safe. I don’t have a dishwasher in my apartment, but they’re super easy to clean with a sponge. Munchkin recommends against microwaving, boiling, or steaming them to sterilize – just simply wash before first use.

caption After more than a year of use, the utensils show very little wear. source Michelle Piccolo/Business Insider

We’ve been using this set consistently two or three times a day for almost a year now, and it has held up so well. There’s a little wear on the handles from being thrown so much and hitting the table, but the actual stainless steel fork and spoon tips still look great.

The cons

Overall, I’m very happy with this set, but I do wish it came with a travel case for when we go to visit family or out to eat at a restaurant. Aside from that, the stainless steel prongs hitting a child’s mouth or teeth can be painful and potentially cause injury, so it’s very important to keep a careful eye on your toddler as they learn to use these utensils. You may even want to set them aside until they’re a little older if you find they cause discomfort.

The bottom line

All things considered, the inexpensive Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork and Spoon Set is definitely worth buying if you have a toddler. I’ve even gifted this set to a few new mom friends. The fork and spoon are easy for toddlers to hold and eat with, and the clever design makes life a little bit easier for parents during mealtime.

Pros: Base keeps utensil tip from hitting the floor or table, fits toddlers’ hands comfortably, easy to pick or scoop up food, inexpensive

Cons: Fork prongs may hit child’s mouth too hard, doesn’t come with travel case