Friends of slain Ole Miss student Ally Kostial say her alleged killer was ‘a misogynist’ who ‘definitely had a violent streak’

caption Ally Kostial source Facebook

University of Mississippi student Brandon Theesfeld was charged and arrested for murdering 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, who also attended Ole Miss, last week.

Kostial’s body was found bullet-ridden not far from the university’s campus.

She was described by friends and family as well-liked, athletic, and driven.

Following Kostial’s death, friends say she dated on-and-off with Theesfeld. They say he was emotionally abusive, misogynist, and had a violent streak. His father says his son didn’t commit the crime.

A 21-year-old University of Mississippi student was murdered earlier this month – disappearing on a Friday night after leaving a bar, with her body discovered the following day bullet-ridden and not far from the Ole Miss campus.

In the wake of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial’s death, friends and family are demanding justice, piecing together what happened as new revelations emerge about 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, who was charged with Kostial’s murder last week.

Friends and family members describe Kostial as well-liked and someone who immersed herself in a slew of social activities. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, president of the university’s golf club, and, this summer, was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes.

But Theesfeld was a different story.

Friends told various publications that Kostial and Theesfeld dated on-and-off for a few years while both business students at Ole Miss. In the wake of Kostial’s death, photos of the two have been discovered on one of her social media pages.

caption Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld source VSCO

Several friends have painted a disturbing picture of their relationship following Kostial’s death, describing Theesfeld as emotionally abusive toward Kostial. He was known around the campus as “a misogynist,” Kostial’s friend, Rex Ravita, told the Daily Beast, adding that he “definitely had a violent streak.”

“Ally would talk about how crazy aggressive he was,” another friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Daily Beast. “I don’t know how many times she called me about him. About how he was treating her and about how he acted when they were together.”

Mary Ellen Manor, who met Theesfeld on Tinder and went on two dates with him, described him as “just odd, very sketchy, like shady,” in an interview with WLBT. “When I’d try to say, ‘No, I’m busy this weekend,’ he’d say, ‘Oh I’m not crazy or anything, I was just seeing what you were doing.'”

Theesfeld was booked into Lafayette County Jail in Oxford, MS, last week and has been suspended from Ole Miss’s School of Business Administration. He grew up in Fort Worth, TX, where he attended private boarding school. Ravita, who lived in the same dorm as Theesfeld, described him as arrogant and egotistical, in an interview with KMOV.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it, he was pretty much a daddy’s boy type, constantly had to reference his father’s money, how his dad could get him out of anything, just that attitude all the time,” Ravita told KMOV. “Any type of vulgar comment he could say, any type of rude comment to anybody in our dorm, any of the women.”

Following Theesfeld’s arrest, his father, Daniel Theesfeld, said in a statement to WLBT that his son didn’t commit the crime.

“I know my son is innocent,” Theesfeld said. “And I have reasons to believe that I can’t share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.”