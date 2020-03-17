Some museums are offering ‘Moments of Zen’ amid the coronavirus pandemic by sharing therapeutic exhibits and artwork on social media

caption Artist Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room” exhibit, which The Broad museum in LA live-streamed as a “moment of zen” for its followers amid the coronavirus pandemic. source Tomas Bravo/Reuters

Several art institutions and museums have temporarily closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some museums are utilizing Twitter and Instagram to share “Moments of Zen” by posting therapeutic photos and videos of artwork.

One of the first #MuseumMomentOfZen posts amid the coronavirus pandemic was shared by the Museum of the City of New York on March 11.

History institutions and art exhibits around the world are continuing to participate in the message.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and advice from experts calling on people to practice social distancing – or staying home and avoiding public spaces and crowds – many museums and cultural institutions have, for the time being, shut their doors.

But many museums are getting creative by sharing their collections via virtual tours and exhibits, and most recently, through “moments of zen” on social media.

The Museum of the City of New York shared one of the first posts tagged with #MuseumMomentOfZen on Twitter on March 11, and since then, several institutions around the world are following suit, offering photos and videos of relaxing artwork and exhibition views to followers who are craving a moment of serenity.

For example, The Broad contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, California, let social media users on Instagram take a deep breath with a view of the Infinity Mirrored Room, an exhibit by artist Yayoi Kusama.

The Hunter Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, gave Twitter users a moment of zen in honor of St. Patrick’s Day – the painting “Glen (Ireland)” by American artist Rockwell Kent, painted between 1926 and 1927.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Artist Rockwell Kent loved to travel. This painting is a scene from his honeymoon in Ireland. He and his new wife spent several months here — in fact, the little brown building on the left was a cowshed he converted into a studio! #MuseumMomentOfZen pic.twitter.com/w80b6OAVti — Hunter Museum (@HunterMuseum) March 17, 2020

The Field Museum in Chicago shared a dreamy underwater scene, which is a model of the Windy City in prehistoric times.

We'll add a lovely model of Chicago as it was 400 million years ago. During the Devonian Period, shallow seas covered much of North America. ????????#MuseumMomentofZen https://t.co/6tXHbKGnMD pic.twitter.com/p90RC9UCYo — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) March 12, 2020

The San Diego Natural History Museum shared a surprisingly relaxing video of a resting Gila monster, a lizard species.

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, wrote: “We know there’s a lot going on on your social media feeds right now,” sharing Emily Carr’s “Dancing Sunlight” from 1937.

"I think trees love to toss and sway; they make such happy noises" wrote Emily Carr in her journal in 1935. We know there's a lot going on on your social media feeds right now so we're bringing you a #MuseumMomentofZen. pic.twitter.com/SW8Q8RoykC — McMichael Gallery (@mcacgallery) March 16, 2020

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles let users transport themselves to a beautiful landscape, “View of Bordighera,” painted in 1884 by Claude Monet.

We invite you to take a breath and enjoy today's #MuseumMomentofZen. ????Claude Monet

'View of Bordighera,' 1884

The Armand Hammer Collection, Gift of the Armand Hammer Foundation. Hammer Museum, Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/OFQ1cZqJdy — Hammer Museum (@hammer_museum) March 13, 2020

The New York Historical Society leaned into the therapeutic power of pets with a 1920s-era dog photo.

For everyone who needs a #MuseumMomentOfZen, stare into the gaze of this sweet pup. ????: Frank M. Ingalls, New York City: Alfred Funck's dog, 1926. Studio portrait. https://t.co/uk8eEPkSbq pic.twitter.com/M3yskRmHQG — New-York Historical Society (@NYHistory) March 12, 2020

The Akron Art Museum in Akron, Ohio, offered a moment of calm with “Winter Evening,” painted by Raphael Gleitsmann in 1932.

The museum wrote that when the work of art was created, the US was in the middle of the Great Depression, but the artist, Gleitsmann, “created a cheery scene.”

Hey everyone, we know it's stressful out there, so here's a #MuseumMomentofZen Akron and the rest of the nation were suffering an economic depression when Raphael Gleitsmann painted "Winter Evening" in 1932, but Gleitsmann created a cheery scene. pic.twitter.com/CtBjHNHZXB — Akron Art Museum (@AkronArtMuseum) March 16, 2020

The New York Seaport Museum’s photos of the Manhattan skyline make breezy sailing weather feel within reach.

Sunday #MuseumMomentofZen: remember the feeling of sailing and the wind in your hair? We can almost feel it looking at these images of our #schoonerPIONEER in New York Harbor & video of the Seaport Museum's President on @MysticSeaport’s schooner Brilliant. #maritimemuseums pic.twitter.com/NR5TwikEly — Seaport Museum (@SeaportMuseum) March 15, 2020

To explore a #MuseumMomentOfZen of your own, find the hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.