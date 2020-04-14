6 musicians who wrote and released music while quarantined at home

Celebrities have been staying at home to social distance and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped them from creating new music.

Artists like Pitbull, OneRepublic, and Charli XCX recently released music that was written and recorded amid the pandemic.

The lyrics of their songs also include references to the pandemic.

As people around the globe continue to stay home and slow the spread of the coronavirus, celebrities have been using the time to tap into their creative side.

Musicians like Pitbull and Charli XCX have released songs that were written and recorded amid the pandemic, with lyrics that contain references to the current situation. But they’re not the only stars to do so.

Here are the artists that have released music written and recorded during the pandemic.

Twenty One Pilots released a track called “Level of Concern” with lyrics that reference the pandemic.

caption Josh Dunn and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots in March 2019.

The duo, comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn, dropped their first new song since the release of their 2018 album “Trench.”

In “Level of Concern,” Joseph asks the question, “Would you be my little quarantine?”

Another lyric comments on the outbreak as Joseph sings, “Panic on the brain, world has gone insane.”

On Twitter, Joseph said that “Level of Concern” was the first song he ever wrote on an electric guitar and called the track “simple but hopeful.”

A portion of the proceeds will also go to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for people whose jobs in the live performance industry have been halted due to concerts being canceled.

The accompanying music video for “Level of Concern,” which was filmed at their separate homes, shows the band members recording their parts on a flash drive and mailing them to each other the old-school way.

The video also gives fans a glimpse at their home lives, showing Joseph with wife Jenna Joseph and daughter Rosie and Dunn with actress Debby Ryan (his fiancée since 2018).

OneRepublic’s upcoming album, “Human,” includes songs written while in self-isolation.

caption OneRepublic in July 2018.

Frontman Ryan Tedder revealed that the album deadline was in late March, while they were quarantined. Because of that, some tracks were inspired by the experience.

“It’s an extremely emotive and cathartic album,” Tedder told Insider. “It’s so weird, only two or three of the songs were written during the pandemic, but the whole album feels like a letter to humans going through something.”

The album was originally scheduled for release on May 8, but the band has postponed it “due to the current circumstances requiring us to distance ourselves from each other and you.”

For now, fans can enjoy a recently-released song from the group called “Better Days,” which was written during the pandemic and will appear on the new album.

“I wanted to provide a glimmer of hope in this song,” Tedder said in a video posted on Instagram.

OneRepublic’s music video for “Better Days” is also comprised of footage submitted by fans.

Rising singer Alec Benjamin wrote and released a new song called “Six Feet Apart.”

caption Alec Benjamin in September 2019.

The title and lyrics refer to a social distancing practice that states that people should maintain a six-foot distance (at minimum) between others to slow the spread of the virus.

“Six Feet Apart” captures the feeling of loneliness that has resulted from people being forced to keep their distance from loved ones, with lyrics like: “I miss you most at six feet apart when you’re right outside my window, but can’t ride inside my car.”

Benjamin told fans that the song was inspired by COVID-19.

“The vocals and guitars were recorded on my phone and the song was written and produced over FaceTime,” he said. “Hope it makes you feel a little less lonely.”

Pitbull dropped an optimistic song called “I Believe That We Will Win.”

caption Pitbull in April 2019.

On the song, Pitbull sings: “You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise.”

“I knocked out the record within a day and a half and by the third day, we were ready to put out the snippet for everybody because I felt that that message is needed right now more than ever,” the singer told Billboard.

Pitbull also said that proceeds from the song will go to Feeding America and The Tony Robbins Foundation. In addition, he called on fans to submit footage to be included in the music video.

A Great Big World released a song called “I Will Always Be There.”

caption Chad King and Ian Axel of A Great Big World in November 2019.

The duo, comprised of Chad King and Ian Axel, reminds fans that they’re not alone with lyrics like: “When this life just ain’t fair / And no one seems to care / When you feel like you need a shoulder /I will always be there.”

The song was released in April and the music video consists of fan-sourced footage.

“We know it can be hard to hang on to hope during these uncertain and painful times, especially while so many of us are isolated from each other, the band tweeted. “We hope this video puts a smile on your face…we’re all in this together and will get through this together.”

In addition, A Great Big World will be donating a portion of proceeds from the track to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Charli XCX has been working on a whole album influenced by the pandemic.

caption Charli XCX in February 2020.

“For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided that I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch,” the British singer said on Twitter.

The album, currently titled “How I’m Feeling Now,” is set for release on May 15 and Charli XCX said that she’s limited to creating the album from the tools she has at her disposal at home.

Since announcing the project, the “Boys” singer has shared the whole production process with fans by posting videos of her demos and voice memos with collaborators. She’s also given followers a glimpse of the songwriting component and invited fans to Zoom conferences to share their ideas.

Charli XCX also encouraged fans to be involved in selecting artwork and sending thoughts to her via email.

In April, the British singer released the album’s first track, called “Forever.” The song’s music video will include footage submitted by fans.