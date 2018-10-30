Prominent music video director Joseph Kahn says he’ll never work with Kanye West and calls the Kardashian culture ‘hand in hand with the Trump world’

caption Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Music video director Joseph Kahn said he would “absolutely not” work with Kanye West.

He compared the culture that surrounds West and his wife Kim Kardashian to being “hand and hand with the Trump world” as both have a “lack of thought.”

Music video director Joseph Kahn has worked with some of the most polarizing artists ever to hit the music scene over his almost 30-year career, including Lady Gaga and Eminem, but he said he draws the line when it comes to Kanye West.

Business Insider asked Kahn if he would ever agree to direct a music video for West if he was asked: “No, absolutely not,” he said.

“I find the Kanye/Kardashian culture so – to me it’s hand in hand with the Trump world,” Kahn said, while promoting his latest feature film, “Bodied” (which opens in theaters on Friday and will be available on YouTube November 28). “There’s a lack of thought that’s masquerading as thought. It’s using the power of brand as the power of thought. And if anything, I’m so immersed in the power of brands, I try to put thought in the brands and I don’t see thought going on there. I just see crazy people flinging around and just trying to make money and call it thought.”

caption Joseph Kahn. source Getty

Another artist Kahn works with regularly is Taylor Swift (directed music videos for “Wildest Dreams” and “…Ready For It?” among others), who has never had the best relationship with West since his legendary on-stage interruption of Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards while she accepted the best female video award. So there may be some allegiance there. But it certainly seems that West’s support of Donald Trump – including the artist’s recent pro-Trump rant on “Saturday Night Live,” followed by his appearance at the White House where he hugged the president and said that wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like Superman – is also behind why Kahn feels so strongly about not working with the 21-time Grammy winner.

“I choose who I want to work with,” Kahn answered, when asked if it’s been a conscious decision over the years not to work with West. “I have to be very careful what to use my skill set for. Everybody loves to make money, obviously, everybody loves to be comfortable, but you also have to be careful what you put out there. Look, I make silly music videos for a living, but I just want to make sure that I’m being responsible with the power that I’ve been given.”