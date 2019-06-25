12 musicians to watch the rest of this year

caption Lizzo has been releasing music for years and her latest album has been gaining a lot of traction. source Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty

A lot of new music has been released this year and there are some artists you might be seeing a lot of in 2019, whether they’re making their debut or they’re releasing new tracks.

Although she’s been making music for years, Lizzo‘s newest album has put the singer in the spotlight in 2019.

Some up-and-coming artists to look out for this year include King Princess, a singer-songwriter who is set to soon debut her first album, and Cuco, a singer-songwriter who is working on an album.

So far, 2019 has seen the release of catchy new tracks, the performance of impressive singles, and the debut of brand-new albums that fans can’t get enough of.

And whether you’re looking to open yourself up to new sounds or you’d like to familiarize yourself with the musicians who’ve been making headlines this year, here are some artists to look out for in 2019.

Rosalía does it all.

caption She creates Spanish pop music. source David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Rosalía creates beats that put a modern twist on Flamenco and the musician does more than just sing.

“I compose, produce, arrange – I don’t just perform,” Rosalía told Pitchfork in September 2018. “I’m playing keyboards, playing bass, doing everything. At the end of the day, I’m the one working my fingers to the bone.”

She released her first album in 2017 and has already won a few Latin-music awards. Following the release of her end-of-2018 album “El Mal Querer,” it seems her music is spreading on a global level.

This year alone, she’s released tracks with artists like James Blake and J Balvin. She also dropped the single “Me Traicionaste,” which was featured on the special Spotify playlist “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones).”

Lizzo has been making songs for years but she has seen a lot of success in 2019 so far.

caption Lizzo attended the Met Gala earlier this year. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Singer, rapper, and classically trained flutist Lizzo is having a moment right now. The singer made her debut in 2013 with her first album “Lizzobangers” and following the April release of her latest studio album “Cuz I Love You,” the singer has been seeing even more popularity.

And with a lot of her songs praising positivity, empowerment, and self-love, it’s no wonder so many people are attracted to her funk-pop sound.

This year, the artist’s songs have appeared in new films including “Someone Great” and “Booksmart.” In 2019, the artist also attended her first Met Gala and she had her first Billboard-topping track – “Juice” peaked at number seven on the hot R&B songs list.

Just recently, Lizzo performed at the BET awards and she got a standing ovation from Rihanna. She’s will soon be embarking on a world tour.

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper who is making waves in the industry.

caption She recently released new music. source Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty

College student and rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her first EP in 2017. She released her second, “Tina Snow” at the end of 2018 and it contained her hit “Big Ole Freak.” It was her very first single to break into Billboard’s Hot 100.

In March, Rolling Stone’s reporter Jade Gomez described Megan Thee Stallion as “unapologetic about defining what femininity means to a new generation of women – while she’s still a full-time junior at Texas Southern University.”

The rapper just released her debut album “Fever” in May and it was met with a mostly positive response from critics and fans.

Beach Bunny is creating powerful indie music.

caption Beach Bunny is the name of Lili Trifilio’s project. source YouTube/Beach Bunny

Beach Bunny is the Chicago-based indie-pop project of Lili Trifilio. For live performances, she’s joined by Matt Henkels and Jonathan Alvarado.

On the project’s Spotify page, Beach Bunny’s sound is identified as a cross between “alt-pop” and “sadgirl” music, a sound that, together, somewhat resembles beach music from the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Beach Bunny debuted the single “Prom Queen” and the popular music video for it at the end of 2018 and has been gaining momentum since.

Beach Bunny is performing for the first time at Lollapalooza in Chicago come August and is also opening for Death Cab For Cutie at one of the after shows for the festival. Beach Bunny is also performing a variety of shows in the US throughout the summer.

Joji is known for his hypnotic, R&B sound.

caption Joji used to be a YouTuber. source Scott Dudelson/Getty

Formerly known as YouTuber Filthy Frank, George Miller, now known by his stage name Joji, has a signature alternative, grunge R&B sound.

According to his record label, Joji, who is part Japanese, was the first Asian-born artist to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with his album “BALLADS 1,” which came out in 2018, per HuffPost.

The artist is currently performing around the globe.

Astrid S is a Norweigan artist who is globally spreading her sound.

caption Astrid S has yet to release an album. source Astrid Smeplass

The Norwegian singer Astrid Smeplass, known as Astrid S, has been releasing music for years and though she’s had a lot of success in Norway already (and a few Billboard chart-topping tracks in the US), her career has seemingly been on a global rise throughout 2019.

So far she’s only released EPs and singles like “Think Before I Talk” and “Hurts So Good” but she recently said she is working on her first album.

Throughout the year, she’s been touring the US as an opener for Zara Larsson and she is embarking on her own tour later this year.

Maggie Rogers is a singer-songwriter on the rise.

caption Maggie Rogers has performed around the globe. source Timothy Norris/Getty Images for for Universal Music Group

A few years ago, NYU student Maggie Rogers showed producer and musician Pharrell Williams her song “Alaska” and the YouTube video showcasing his impressed reaction went viral. He seemed to be blown away by the song she had created, saying, “I have zero notes for that … You’re doing your own thing, it’s singular.”

Following the viral moment, the folk-pop singer has released multiple singles, including “Alaska.” Rogers’ first major-label album debuted this January and it was positively received by critics and fans alike.

She’s already performing at massive festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and the upcoming Lollapalooza.

Mabel has a unique mix of R&B and Swedish pop that’s helping her rise to the top.

This English musician has been on the rise since 2017, but this year has been a big one for her.

Mabel is known for her unique sound and has spoken to Billboard about how her mixed-race identity and famous lineage influenced it. Her mom is ’90s singer Neneh Cherry, a “pioneer of early R&B,” her dad is Massive-Attack producer Cameron McVey, and her grandfather is jazz artist Don Cherry, per Billboard.

Her first mixtape “Ivy to Roses” debuted in 2017 but was rereleased earlier this year. Also in 2019, Mabel made her US TV debut with a performance of her single “Don’t Call Me Up” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This single has been huge for the English singer. This year, it peaked at number two on the UK top-10 charts and she’s enjoyed a collective 13 weeks in the top 10 so far.

Her debut studio album is set to be released in August.

King Princess is a singer-songwriter that even some celebrities can’t get enough of.

caption She’s known for bringing her queer perspective to pop. source Mike Coppola/Getty

King Princess is the stage name for singer-songwriter Mikaela Straus, who is signed to Mark Ronson’s record label. Ronson is known for working with megastars like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Bruno Mars.

In an interview with Them., the singer, who also told The Cut that she is “gay, but exists on a very complicated gender spectrum” spoke about how she identifies as genderqueer and how it’s important for her to have queer representation in her music and her music videos.

“I found out how to be comfortable through film and television and watching gay s— and figuring it out on my own and being loud about it,” she told Them. “It’s very difficult [to be] stuck in, like, a vortex of straight s—.”

“Pop music is a lot more interesting when you got gay people. It’s always been, you know? It’s been about queer people. It’s been about people of color. It’s been about trans people. It’s like, we need that,” she told the publication.

According to Rolling Stone’s reporter Rebecca Haithcoat, King Princess’s sound is best described as having “unforgettable pop hooks with a retro twist.”

King Princess released her debut single “1950” at the start of 2018 and it went viral when musician Harry Styles tweeted lyrics from it. Over the past few years, she’s released multiple singles and an EP.

Recently, she performed at the Governors Ball music festival in New York City, released the single “Cheap Queen,” and was featured on Mark Ronson’s newest song, “Pieces of Us.”

King Princess is currently working on her first album.

Bilingual artist Paloma Mami has already released a few catchy tracks.

caption She recently scored a major record deal. source Cindy Ord/Getty

The New-York-born Chilean artist released her independently produced first single “Not Steady” in 2018 and this track helped her score a record deal with Sony Music Latin, per Billboard. Some are already calling Paloma Mami “the next big thing in Latin music.”

The artist describes her music as “more elegant urban style, without references to drugs and sex,” per MuuMuse. Her songs are upbeat yet have a pretty laidback, R&B style to them as well.

Most of her tracks mix English and Spanish though some of her songs are almost exclusively in Spanish, like her most recent hit, “Fingías.”

Currently, the artist is focused on releasing new singles.

Cuco is a Latinx singer-songwriter on the rise.

caption He said he’s releasing an album this year. source Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Latinx singer-songwriter Omar Banos, who goes by Cuco, is an artist who’s making jazz-inspired, sentimental music that’s perfect for slow-jamming to.

As reporter Suzy Exposito for Rolling Stone wrote, Cuco has been slowly gaining traction with an online audience and gaining fans that are into his “stoner romanticism, his throwbacks to Chicano lowrider swag and the way he warbles sweet nothings in both English and Spanish.”

Though he’s been releasing music for a few years, he’s been on the rise in 2019. Just recently, he released the jazz-inspired track “Feelings” and he said he will be releasing an album this year.

Billie Eilish is known for her spooky songs and music videos.

caption Billie Eilish creates pop music. source Mat Hayward/Getty Images

17-year-old Billie Eilish started out when she went viral on SoundCloud just a few years ago.

The musician is known for her unique “spooky teen pop” sort of indie sound and she began gaining steam when she released her debut EP in 2017.

Earlier this year, she released her debut studio album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” It reached number one on the Billboard 200 charts. Recently, her single “Bad Guy” peaked at number two on the Billboard Top 100 charts.

Eilish recently performed at Coachella and she is currently on a world tour.