10 pairs of musicians you didn’t know were friends

Unsurprisingly, a lot of musicians cultivate friendships with other stars in the industry.

Niall Horan and Katy Perry have been friendly for years and they once even jokingly kissed at an award show.

John Legend and Adam Levine were friends long before they starred on “The Voice.”

Ed Sheeran and James Blunt have been pals for years and they oftentimes joke about each other online and in real life.

The music industry contains quite a few surprising celebrity friendships. And though you may not have expected it, many artist duos – including a mix of rappers, pop icons, and country singers – have become quite friendly over the years.

Here are some pairs of musicians you probably didn’t know were friends.

Eminem and Elton John have been friends for over a decade.

The rapper from Detroit and the British musical icon may seem like a surprising pairing, but their friendship actually goes back many years.

In 2001, they performed a duet together at the Grammys. Their performance stirred up some controversy, as prior to the performance Eminem had been accused of featuring homophobic lyrics in his raps.

Elton John later said on multiple occasions that he entirely disagreed with these accusations.”For me, Eminem was never homophobic,” he said in one video for Apple Music. “I listened to the whole of the ‘Marshall Mathers’ album when I drove to a show in South Hampton and I was floored by it.”

The two continued their friendship for the years that followed, with John later saying he helped Eminem deal with his substance-abuse problem, something John himself had talked about dealing with in the past.

And, in 2017, on “The Graham Norton Show,” John shared that when he and his partner entered their civil partnership, Eminem gifted them diamond-encrusted sex toys.

LL Cool J and Brad Paisley have collaborated together multiple times.

LL Cool J and Brad Paisley raised a lot of eyebrows when they teamed up on the track “Accidental Racist” in 2013. The controversial tune didn’t exactly land well with many listeners and critics – but Paisley later told AZ Central that he was surprised by the backlash but he’s learned from the experience and wouldn’t change a thing.

The two also collaborated together on the song “Live for You” for LL Cool J’s album.

“I love [LL Cool J]. We’re blood brothers at this point,” Paisley told CMT in 2013.

Katy Perry and Niall Horan’s friendship perhaps dates back to “The X Factor.”

These two pop stars first met back in 2010 when Niall Horan first auditioned for UK’s “The X Factor” – Katy Perry had been serving as a guest judge at the time. Horan made it through his audition and later rose to fame as part of One Direction.

Over the years, it seems he and Perry have remained pretty friendly. The pair jokingly kissed at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. And, in 2013, he posted a selfie of he and Perry on Instagram, joking that they were engaged.

The two also performed together on Australia’s “The Voice” finale in 2017. “Niall’s amazing, I love him, and I think we feel very connected in a way because I, like, helped him get through ‘The X Factor’ to join his group,” Perry later said about Horan that same year.

Rock icons Iggy Pop and David Bowie were once good friends.

The late David Bowie and Iggy Pop first met in the ’70s and though they had openly lost touch over the years, their friendship has been well-documented.

In the past, they’ve lived together and created music together. Bowie also played a huge role in Pop’s solo career – he produced his first two albums, per The New York Times.

Bowie died in 2016 and, following his death, Pop tweeted, “David’s friendship was the light of my life. I never met such a brilliant person. He was the best there is.”

Lorde and Jack Antonoff have collaborated many times.

Over the years, Lorde and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff have worked together creating (and performing) multiple songs, plus they’re also pals in real life.

“When I came to New York, [Jack and I] had only written together maybe a couple of times and we were very obsessed with each other on a creative level and as buds,” she told Billboard in 2018. “I was sort of doing nothing in New York and we did this thing where for five days in a row we just kept having dinner every night, just getting to know each other.”

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett released a joint album after becoming fast friends.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett initially connected at a charity gala in 2011 and immediately hit it off. “We were fast friends – friends ever since [our first meeting],” Gaga told People magazine in 2014.

The duo released a joint jazz album, “Cheek to Cheek,” that same year and have seemingly remained friendly ever since.

Harry Styles delivered a speech at Stevie Nicks’ second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Since first meeting in 2015, the duo’s relationship has blossomed into a full-fledged friendship. The two have performed together a few times and, recently, Styles gave a speech at Nicks’ second induction ceremony into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame.

During his speech, he called her “everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

And, earlier this year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks said, “[Harry Styles] is Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

John Legend and Adam Levine were friends long before “The Voice.”

You may have thought that John Legend and Adam Levine only became pals after working together on NBC’s singing-competition series, “The Voice,” but their friendship goes back way longer than that. Per Legend, the two met in typical Hollywood fashion back in their single days.

“Adam and I have been friends for quite a while too, we dated in the same circles,” Legend told Seth Meyers during an appearance on “Late Night” in early 2019. “We would hang out at like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition parties.”

Ed Sheeran and James Blunt have been pals for years.

The two are known for their jokes and compatible senses of humor.

In 2015, Ed Sheeran jokingly announced that he and James Blunt were engaged in an Instagram post. That same year, Blunt presented Sheeran with an award at Australia’s Aria Awards and Sheeran told a story about stealing a beer from Blunt back when he was a teenager.

The pair have also collaborated on songs together, including a cover of Elton John’s “Sacrifice.” Plus, in 2017, Blunt opened up for Sheeran’s North American Divide tour.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for years.

For years, the two have been supporting each other’s personal achievements. They met in 2005 because, as Gomez told KIIS FM UK in 2017, they had both been dating Jonas brothers at the time.