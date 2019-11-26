Elon Musk will defend himself in a defamation lawsuit brought by the British cave explorer Musk called a ‘pedo guy’

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning to represent himself in a defamation lawsuit, Musk’s lawyer said on Monday.

British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth is suing Musk after Musk called him a “pedo guy” on Twitter.

Unsworth was involved in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave in Thailand in 2018.

Musk hired a private investigator to look into Unsworth, and the investigator turned out to be a convicted felon and known scammer. Musk’s lawyer, Alexander Spiro, explained Musk’s defense as such: “Mr. Musk deleted the tweet, apologized and moved on.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will testify in his own defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer, Musk’s lawyer said on Monday in US District Court in Los Angeles.

Vernon Unsworth is suing Musk for calling him a “pedo guy.”

Musk posted the tweet after Unsworth accused Musk in a CNN interview of grandstanding by offering to help Unsworth’s diving team rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave in July 2018.

“Evidence is going to be through Mr. Musk (testifying) that in fact Mr. Musk didn’t call him a pedophile. Mr. Musk deleted the tweet, apologized and moved on,” Alexander Spiro, Musk’s attorney, told the court.

There was no sign either side was interested in settling the case before a trial scheduled to begin on December 3 in the Los Angeles federal court.

caption British caver Vernon Unsworth looks to Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, June 27, 2018 source REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Unsworth will also testify, said his attorney, L. Lin Wood.

He will provide evidence of damages by “talking about his worries, his anxieties, his concern by being branded a pedophile,” Wood told the court.

Last week, US District Judge Stephen Wilson rejected Musk’s attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed and also ruled that Unsworth was not a public figure – which makes it easier to prove defamation.

Unsworth can now win if he shows that Musk acted negligently when making his comments.

caption The twelve boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a flooded cave system in July last year. source REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Musk had argued that Unsworth became a public figure because of his help with the high-profile rescue and needed to prove “actual malice.”

Musk has apologized for the “pedo guy” comment, saying it was a common insult in South Africa where he was raised, and that he did not intend to accuse Unsworth of pedophilia.

Unsworth has denied the allegations and has said he had shared a house in the Thailand countryside with a 40-year-old woman who owned a nail salon.

The dispute between the two men arose after the search team decided not to use a mini-submarine offered by Musk’s SpaceX rocket company to help with the rescue. Unsworth told CNN that the offer was a “PR stunt” and that Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts.”

Unsworth is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.