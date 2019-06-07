16 must-watch horror movies, according to critics

caption “The Babadook” made the list. source Screen Australia

Based on film reviews and critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes, INSIDER rounded up some of the most highly praised horror movies.

Modern-day horror films like “Get Out” (2017) and classic films like “Halloween” (1978) made this list.

Many critics have said these films are essential to the horror genre in unique ways.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Although all horror movies aim to scare, the way they do it can differ in many ways. The eclectic genre ranges from arthouse macabre to oozy body horror but it seems like film critics are more or less in agreement about which horror movies are worth watching.

By scanning film reviews and critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes, INSIDER rounded up some popular horror movies that most critics highly recommend. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Here are 16 horror films that most critics recommend.

“Hereditary” (2018) is a family drama with haunting imagery.

caption The film involves ghosts. source A24

Critic Score: 89%

Summary: Although “Hereditary” is technically a ghost story with a heavy satanic streak, the core of the film lies in the drama of a small family as they grapple with the grief of losing a loved one. As outward forces haunt the family in increasingly horrific ways, the personal tensions between Annie (Toni Collette) and her son Peter (Alex Wolff) may tear the family apart for good.

Critical acclaim: “‘Hereditary’ pushes the horror genre to a different extreme than the one we’re used to, reminding us of the immense gulf between mere ‘scary’ and ‘horrifying,’ and the result is like nothing you’ve ever seen,” wrote Junkee film critic Sam Langford in 2018.

“The Cabin in the Woods” (2012) plays off of classic tropes in horror.

caption Chris Hemsworth stars in the film. source Diyah Pera/Lionsgate

Critic Score: 91%

Summary: Like “Scream” (1996), this horror-comedy is a blend of the best and worst tropes in horror. Five friends go on a spontaneous trip to a cabin in the woods and find themselves becoming pawns in a horrific game of sacrifice that leaves them running for their lives.

Critical acclaim: “This is a horror picture that draws from every sub-genre,” wrote Digital Journal critic Sarah Gopaul in 2012. “It’s scary, funny, gory, monstrous, apocalyptic and mysterious.”

“The Fly” (1986) is a sci-fi horror movie with truly nauseating practical effects.

caption The movie has terrifying visuals. source 20th Century Fox

Critic Score: 92%

Summary: In a rare instance of a remake surpassing an original in pop-culture relevancy, the 1986 version of “The Fly” still wows critics today. The movie stars Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle, a scientist who is trying to build a teleportation device. When a stray fly finds its way into the machinery, Seth realizes too late that his DNA has been paired with the winged insect to an irreparable degree.

Critical acclaim: “Wildly imaginative, gut-wrenchingly scar-ifying and profoundly primal (not to mention funny), David Cronenberg’s ‘The Fly’ is a movie that whacks you in the solar plexus and leaves you gasping,” wrote Carrie Rickey for the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2013.

“Suspiria” (1977) still captivates critics with its rich aesthetic.

caption The movie is set in an elite dance academy. source Seda Spettacoli

Critic Score: 93%

Summary: After joining an elite ballet academy in Germany, American ballerina Suzy (Jessica Harper) begins to suspect that something sinister is going on. Following a string of murders and strange occurrences, Suzy starts to think that the rumors that a witch coven runs the academy might not be as unrealistic as she originally thought.

Critical acclaim: “It’s always fascinating to watch,” wrote Time Out critic Scott Meek in 2006. “The thrills and spills are so classy and fast that the movie becomes in effect what horror movies seemed like when you were too young to get in to see them.”

“Dawn of the Dead” (1978) is a zombie-apocalypse film for the ages.

caption “Dawn of the Dead” is more than just a zombie movie. source Dawn Associates

Critic Score: 93%

Summary: A sequel to the 1968 classic “Night of the Living Dead,” this film follows four survivors as they seek refuge from a zombie invasion in an abandoned shopping mall. As the months go on, the four find themselves defending their territory not just from zombies, but also from other people.

Critical acclaim: “This sequel to ‘Night of the Living Dead’ abandoned the shadowy black-and-white creepiness of its progenitor in favor of a brightly lit color canvas that was bigger, broader, and bloodier,” wrote critic Steve Biodrowski for Cinefantastique in 2008.

“Carrie” (1976) is a horror tale that stems from cruelty.

caption Carrie is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. source United Artists

Critic Score: 93%

Summary: One of the most memorable Stephen-King adaptations, “Carrie” focuses on a young woman (Sissy Spacek) with telekinetic abilities as she is pushed to her breaking point by her cruel classmates and overbearing mother.

Critical acclaim: “A nearly perfect film,” wrote horror critic Brian Juergens for Bloody Disgusting in 2005. “The combination of pathos, shocks, and grand guignol excess is orchestrated with jaw-dropping precision by young Depalma, whose later films would pale by comparison.”

“Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006) is a horrific fairytale set during wartime.

caption The movie has some terrifying special effects. source Estudios Picasso

Critic Score: 95%

Summary: Young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), the stepdaughter of a violent war officer (Sergi López), seeks an escape from the horrors of war when she follows a fairy to a labyrinth that holds untold terrors. Forced to prove her lineage as a princess in the strange ethereal land, Ofelia must complete a series of tasks at the behest of the creatures lurking below.

Critical acclaim: “Guillermo del Toro has crafted a masterpiece,” wrote Associated Press critic David Germain in 2007. “A terrifying, visually wondrous fairy tale for adults that blends fantasy and gloomy drama into one of the most magical films to come along in years.

“Halloween” (1978) gave us one of horror’s most formidable villains.

caption Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the film. source Compass International Productions

Critic Score: 95%

Summary: In “Halloween,” Jamie Lee Curtis stars as a young woman who stays in to babysit on the scariest night of the year. Little does she know, a convicted murderer is on the run and he’s on a killing streak with no end in sight.

Critical acclaim: “Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic has inspired a million imitations as well as sequels, but few that demonstrate so clearly that a disreputable genre movie can also be a pure, rigorous work of art,” wrote film critic Jake Wilson for The Age in Australia in 2018.

Read More: 10 sequels to scary movies that didn’t live up to the original

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) is a crime thriller about a serial killer.

caption It’s a bit of a psychological thriller. source Orion Pictures

Critic Score: 96%

Summary: In this film, FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) tries to get cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to aid her with an ongoing investigation. As the case drags on, Clarice finds it harder and harder to keep Hannibal from getting under her skin.

Critical acclaim: “One of the all-time great thrillers,” wrote Matt Brunson for Creative Loafing in 2018. “Demme directs this for maximum suspense, yet the film also works as a multilayered feminist tale, with Foster’s resourceful agent emerging as a beautifully conceived character.”

“Nosferatu” (1922) was one of the first big vampire films.

caption The film is German. source Film Arts Guild

Critic Score: 97%

Summary: In the German film “Nosferatu,” a real-estate agent (Gustav von Wangenheim) tries to help the isolated Count Orlok (Max Schreck) purchase a home in Germany. As the agent grows closer to Count Orlok, he begins to realize why the townspeople call him a monster.

Critical acclaim: “Count Orlok, played by the hideous Max Schreck, creeps through Murnau’s archetypal silent imagery with a mesmerising authority that retains a surprising amount of tension,” wrote Alan Jones for the Radio Times in 2013.

“Alien” (1979) inspired a subset of horror movies set in space.

caption It has a cat in it. source Twentieth Century-Fox Productions

Critic Score: 97%

Summary: In Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” a crew in outer space responds to a distress call on a strange moon. After they depart, the crew members realize that they are no longer alone when a terrifying creature picks them off one by one.

Critical acclaim: “So much of filmmaking is a crapshoot, but every once in a while, the elements pulled together in front of and behind the camera make for a kind of cinematic alchemy,” wrote film critic Zaki Hasan in 2012. “‘Alien’ is one of those instances.”

Read More: RANKED: 15 of the best movie cats of all time

“Get Out” (2017) is a thriller and satire.

caption The film stars Daniel Kaluuya. source Universal

Critic Score: 97%

Summary: Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) tries to prepare himself for an uncomfortable weekend when he meets the family of his girlfriend (Allison Williams) for the first time. He grows increasingly paranoid that something darker is going as her parents and their friends make him feel like the odd man out.

Critical acclaim: “The tightly wound plot unspools with expert control,” wrote Rachel Brook for One Room With a View in 2017. “Some elements are guessable, but there are also fantastically judged reveals which balance the audience on a knife edge of possibility, creating visceral tension and even panic.”

“Psycho” (1960) is a Hitchcock movie that redefined horror.

caption Who can forget the shower scene? source Paramount Pictures

Critic Score: 97%

Summary: In Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” a woman on the run (Janet Leigh) finds herself caught in the web she can’t escape when she mistakenly stays at a motel run by a killer (Anthony Perkins).

Critical acclaim: “This is a first-rate mystery thriller, full of visual shocks and surprises which are heightened by the melodramatic realism of the production,” wrote Jack Harrison for The Hollywood Reporter in 1960.

“Jaws” (1975) is a monster movie that proved itself ahead of its time.

caption The film involves a big shark. source Universal Pictures

Critic Score: 97%

Summary: In “Jaws,” a massive shark terrorizes the residents of a small beach community in the heat of summer. After the body count piles too high to ignore, a small band of men take it upon themselves to hunt the beast down once and for all.

Critical acclaim: “I don’t think there’s a more exciting talent at work right now than Spielberg, an authentic moviemaking prodigy, and perhaps his worst problem from June 20, 1975, on will be preventing success from making a nervous or artistic wreck of him,” wrote Gary Arnold for the Washington Post in 1975.

“The Babadook” (2014) plays on childish fears with terrifying results.

caption It is quite spooky. source Screen Australia

Critic Score: 98%

Summary: Amelia (Essie Davis) is a widow who is raising her son Samuel (Noah Wiseman). Amelia grows agitated as Samuel’s fear of a creature in their house reaches dizzying heights, but she becomes more afraid as the reality of a monster becomes impossible to ignore.

Critical acclaim: “It had amazing acting, a creative storyline, and it still was able to give me the heebie jeebies,” wrote Blogging Banshee horror critic Molly Henery in 2015. “It’s a horror film with a deeper meaning about how people deal with grief after the death of a loved one.”

“Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) is a drama filled with paranoia.

caption The movie has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. source William Castle Productions

Critic Score: 99%

Summary: Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes star as a pair of newlyweds who move into an apartment building filled with neighbors who increasingly invade the privacy of their new home. Things grow worse as Rosemary (Farrow) learns she is pregnant and the baby impacts her health and mental state in ways she never could have expected.

Critical acclaim: “Amazing social satire with humor that never detracts from the creep-out factor,” wrote Luke Y. Thompson for New Times in 2004. “The nightmare sequence is sheer perfection.”

Read More: