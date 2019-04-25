20 superhero movies you need to watch in your lifetime

caption Christopher Reeve in “Superman.” source Warner Bros via YouTube

We wouldn’t blame you if you’re experiencing a bit of superhero fatigue at the moment. The amount of movies dedicated to superheroes is at an all-time high right now.

To help you out, INSIDER has picked the 20 must-see superhero movies throughout history, from the very first big-budget superhero movie in 1978 to the heartbreaking third installment of the “Avengers” saga.

Keep scrolling to see if your favorite earned a spot.

There were superhero movies before 1978’s “Superman” starring Christopher Reeve as the titular Kryptonian, but this was the first to truly be a smash hit.

caption Christopher Reeve in “Superman.” source Warner Bros via YouTube

“Superman” fits a lot of story into its 143-minute runtime, tracking Kal-El (aka Superman) from his birth on the doomed planet of Krypton, a 12-year-long training period to become a hero in the Arctic, and his dual life as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent and Superman in the fictional city of Metropolis.

All the iconic characters from the comic books were brought to life on the big screen for essentially the first time, including girlfriend Lois Lane, enemies Lex Luthor and General Zodd, and his father Jor-El, played by an excellent Marlon Brando.

Yes, its special effects may be dated, and it’s almost too wholesome for its own good, but “Superman” was the first big-budget superhero movie, ever. If you’re wondering how, over 40 years later, superhero movies have become the the juggernauts that they are today, look no further than Reeve’s first outing as the Man of Steel.

Tim Burton’s 1989 film “Batman,” the first Batman movie in over 20 years, takes the campy hero from years past and turns him into a darker vigilante.

caption Michael Keaton in “Batman.” source Warner Bros./”Batman”

In hindsight, of course Burton’s gothic aesthetic meshed well with the darker undertones of tortured billionaire playboy Batman/Bruce Wayne, but at the time, it was a gamble. The film wasn’t even greenlit until the success of Burton’s other film, “Beetlejuice,” a year prior in 1988.

“Batman” jumpstarted a series of Batman films, ranging from great, like this one, to almost unwatchable, like “Batman & Robin.” But none were truly able to improve on the original. For years, Jack Nicholson’s Joker was the definitive version of the character, and for some people, still is.

There have been plenty of Batmans over the years, but Keaton’s take on the character set the tone for years to come.

And just four years later, Batman got the animation treatment with “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm,” proving that DC Comics’ live action movies might have issues, but their animated work is unparalleled.

caption “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.” source Warner Bros. Family Entertainment

“Mask of the Phantasm” is the feature film continuation of “Batman: The Animated Series,” widely regarded as one of the best animated series of all time.

The voice cast is firing on all cylinders, with Adam Conroy as the Bat and Mark Hamill as the seriously deranged (yet lovable) Joker reprising their roles from the show, along with newcomer Dana Delany as one of Bruce’s ill-fated love interests, Andrea Beaumont.

To any Batman completionist, this is required viewing. And for anyone looking to get a different perspective on the Caped Crusader, we highly recommend.

“Unbreakable” is a meta take on what would happen if “heroes” existed in a world that’s already saturated with comic book lore.

caption Samuel L. Jackson in “Unbreakable.” source Touchstone Pictures

As with any M. Night Shmyalan film, there is a twist at the end of “Unbreakable” that we won’t spoil for you. But what we can say about this 2000 movie is that it’s a new take on the superhero genre that still hasn’t really been attempted again – what if someone became so obsessed with comic books and superheroes that they manipulated events to try and create them?

“Unbreakable” spawned a spiritual sequel with “Split,” which was revealed to be in the same universe. Characters from both reunited in 2019’s “Glass,” which concluded the story.

Pixar’s foray into the superhero genre resulted in 2004’s “The Incredibles,” one of the most popular Pixar movies to-date.

caption “The Incredibles.” source Pixar

It was only a matter of time before Pixar tried their hand at a superhero film, and in typical Pixar fashion, “The Incredibles” has both breathtaking animation and a heartwarming story about the importance of family.

Unlike DC and Marvel films, both of which struggle with compelling villains, Syndrome is a deeply relatable antagonist who struggles with feeling like his heroes have let him down, and that he’s inferior to super-powered individuals.

Read more: 4 reasons why ‘The Incredibles’ is Pixar’s best movie – and one of the best superhero movies of all time

The first “Spider-Man” is a straightforward origin story, but 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” takes the character to new heights.

caption Tobey Maguire in “Spider-Man 2.” source Sony

You might be suffering from Spider-Man fatigue in 2019. Since the very first “Spider-Man” film in 2002, there have been six more films (with another on the way) and four actors playing Peter Parker, plus another version of Spider-Man, whose real name is Miles Morales.

But “Spider-Man 2” holds up after all these years as a defining moment in the superhero canon. Here was a hero who had realistic struggles balancing his personal life with his crime-fighting one, coupled with a morally gray villain dealing with grief and a failed dream.

This movie also nails the now-typical action set piece, with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man single-handedly stopping a subway from flying off the tracks after a fight with his disgraced mentor, and the people of New York City banding together to keep his secret. Doesn’t get any better than that.

“Sky High” is a high school coming-of-age story that happens to involve superheroes, a formula that has since been replicated numerous times.

caption Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston in “Sky High.” source Buena Vista Pictures

After a few years of dark, angsty superhero films, 2005’s “Sky High” took the genre to a new setting: high school. Will Stronghold must grapple with his identity as the child of two of the most powerful superheroes in the world, while also trying to navigate the treacherous waters of high school, cliques, parties, and dating.

The movie is clearly a love letter to comic fans, with former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter appearing as Sky High’s principal, and references to iconic superheroes like Superman and his sidekick Robin.

“Iron Man” has spawned a behemoth of a franchise, with 21 more movies in its particular universe and billions of dollars at the box office.

caption Robert Downey Jr. in “Iron Man.” source Marvel

Not enough can be said about how strange it was in 2008 that Marvel was writing a movie based on a lesser-known hero, Iron Man, and had tapped Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) to play the leading man. RDJ’s career was pretty much toast after years of drug addiction and several stints in jail, according to The Guardian.

But something about this movie translated into magic. Marvel’s signature quippy tone can be traced back to RDJ character Tony Stark’s wit, and the stars of this movie have become the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the lead up to “Avengers: Endgame,” this movie that started it all is essential viewing, just to see how far our favorite genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist has come.

“The Dark Knight” remains the best superhero movie of all time, 11 years after its release in 2008.

caption Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight.” source Warner Bros.

We might call this a superhero movie, but “The Dark Knight” really belongs to Heath Ledger and his haunting portrayal of Batman’s archnemesis, the Joker. There’s a reason this is the lone superhero movie to have earned an Academy Award for acting. The Joker stays with you after the film, much like it reportedly did with Ledger, who tragically died six months before the movie was released.

If you’re trying to convert someone who thinks they’re “above” superhero films, this is what they need to see. As Business Insider’s Travis Clark wrote, “Whatever accolades movies like ‘Logan’ or ‘Black Panther’ may receive, it’s hard to match the significance of ‘The Dark Knight.'”

“Chronicle” brought superheroes into the inescapable found footage genre in 2012.

caption Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell in “Chronicle.” source Twentieth Century Fox

After the runaway success of 2007’s “Paranormal Activity,” it seemed like found footage was everywhere, including the superhero genre.

If nothing else, “Chronicle” is a genuinely exciting attempt at bringing a fairly old genre into a new medium. But thankfully, “Chronicle” is also a truly entertaining film about teenagers attempting to deal with newfound powers.

The struggle of Dane DeHaan’s loner Andrew remains relevant in 2019, as he descends deeper and deeper into darkness, eventually making devastating choices that he is unable to deal with.

“The Avengers” was an unprecedented movie at the time, combining four different movie franchises to make one super team-up movie — and it worked shockingly well.

caption Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo in “The Avengers.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“The Avengers” was the first of four Avengers movies we’ve gotten over the past seven years, and “Endgame” is likely the most anticipated movie of 2019.

The original “Avengers” is something special. It balances the famed heroes we know and love, plus new additions like Hawkeye, has a compelling villain (one who Marvel has returned to again and again), and manages to be funny, crowd-pleasing, and generally optimistic about the future.

While gritty reboots and sequels are all the rage right now – even “Avengers” sequels have gotten much darker – “The Avengers” remains a perfect example of how to pack an emotional punch without sending viewers into existential funks.

Even though we just praised “The Avengers” for its upbeat tone, “Captain America: Winter Soldier” proves that gritty reboots do have their place.

caption Sebastian Stan in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.” source Disney/Marvel

“Winter Soldier” is a necessary re-watch in the lead up to “Endgame.” It kicks events into motion that are still being felt in the MCU, including the destruction of S.H.I.E.L.D. (the superhero law enforcement agency), the potential rehabilitation of Bucky Barnes (Captain America’s best friend gone-bad gone-good again), and totally changing Captain America’s mind about government and authority.

The choice to make Captain America, arguably the most pure-hearted Avenger, question his orders for the first time was an inspired one. For once, the choices Cap had to make weren’t so black and white, and both the movie and the character are better for it.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is still unlike any other film in the MCU five years after its release in 2014.

caption Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” source “Guardians Of The Galaxy”/Marvel

If you thought Iron Man was an obscure figure in the comics, you most likely had no idea who the Guardians of the Galaxy were when their movie was announced. But this allowed James Gunn and the rest of the team the freedom to create, for lack of a better word, a weird little movie.

One thing about “Guardians” that really sets it apart from the ever-increasing pile of superhero movies is its soundtrack. The first scene of this movie, with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill dancing to “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone, effectively sets the tone for the rest of the film.

Read more: Why ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is still the best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – yes, even better than ‘Black Panther’

After years of trying to get it made, 2016’s “Deadpool” proved that R-rated movies could still do well at the box office.

caption Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool.” source 20th Century Fox

One of the main criticisms of comic books and superhero movies is that they’re for kids. But this foul-mouthed, wise-cracking assassin quickly proved that not all heroes are safe for work.

“Deadpool” is currently the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, as it made over $360 million worldwide. Anyone who’s gotten sick of the inspirational superheroes we’ve gotten as of late needs to see “Deadpool.”

“Wonder Woman” gave an entire generation of women a hero to look up to in 2017.

caption Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman.” source Warner Bros.

Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio called “Wonder Woman” “one of the best superhero movies ever made.” After years and years of waiting for the female superhero the world deserved, fans were finally given a film centered around Wonder Woman, the most iconic female superhero of them all.

After the missteps of the DC Extended Universe, people were cautious about the movie, but with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Wonder Woman” did not let us down.

Plus, Diana’s run through no man’s land to take on the German army is one of the biggest goose-bump-inducing scenes in superhero movie history.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is Marvel’s first attempt at a straight-up comedy — and it’s a huge success.

caption Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Disney/Marvel

Come for Chris Hemsworth’s abs, stay for the laughs. “Ragnarok” was a total tone shift from the other two “Thor” movies, which were perfectly adequate, if not a little irrelevant to the larger MCU story.

But “Ragnarok,” led by indie director Taika Waititi, finally let Hemsworth lean into his comedic tendencies, and allowed the God of Thunder to not take himself too seriously, something that superhero movies have been doing increasingly.

“Logan” is a fitting swan song for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who the actor had portrayed for the better part of two decades.

caption Hugh Jackman in “Logan.” source 20th Century Fox

As you might have noticed, “Logan” is the only X-Men movie that meets the must-watch criteria. Superhero team-ups have been done better (see: “The Avengers”) and the rest of the movies have become too chaotic and confusing to follow along with, timeline wise.

But “Logan” stands out as a superhero movie that’s not really a superhero movie. It’s more of a Western than anything else, which is what makes it essential for any superhero fan. The film depicts what happens to a hero when he begins aging, when he’s done with the fight.

Need more convincing? “Logan” pulled off something that no superhero movie has done before. It received an Oscar nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Black Panther” is the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

caption “Black Panther.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Historically speaking, superhero movies haven’t been the most diverse. “Black Panther” was a step in the right direction by having a significant chunk of the movie taking place in the African country of Wakanda, and by having an almost entirely black cast.

The movie raises complex questions about the role of Wakanda among the rest of the world, and if the nation has a duty to share its knowledge or if it should protect itself and stay in hiding. The villain, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, is the MCU’s best since Loki way back in 2012.

And, to top it all off, it’s grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Wakanda Forever, indeed.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is visually stunning, and another step towards diversity.

caption “Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony Pictures

“Into the Spider-Verse,” the 2018 Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature, was so unique that Sony is filing patents for the technology used to animate the film. Simply put, there’s never been anything like it before. It looked like a comic book come to life.

A new origin story for a new Spider-Man, Miles Morales, was a breath of fresh air after years of hearing that “with great power comes great responsibility.” The movie also found ways to include iconic Spider-Man characters like Peter Parker, the Prowler, and Doctor Octopus.

“Avengers: Infinity War” spawned countless memes, buckets of tears shed, and changed the game for superhero movies as we know it.

caption Josh Brolin in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source IMDb/Walt Disney Studios

“Infinity War” is the definition of a cultural moment. For weeks, even months, after the film premiered, people were talking about the grand finale, which we won’t spoil here – though you should probably get on it before “Endgame.”

“Infinity War” is the beginning of a conclusion to a story 20 films and 10 years in the making, combining all of our superheroes, from the original Avengers, to the Guardians of the Galaxy, to new faves like Black Panther and Ant-Man, and it managed to do it in a satisfying way. Literally, no other movie can say it’s done that.