What mustard looks like in 8 places around the world

caption From on sandwiches to smothered on pretzels, mustard is eaten all around the world. source jeffreyw/Flickr

Mustard is a condiment that has its flavor adapted to the country and culture consuming it.

German mustard varies from sweet to spicy and wholegrain.

Yellow mustard is popular in the US and often served on hot dogs.

Flavors and cultural palettes are wonderfully diverse and because of that, mustard has morphed into a veritable cornucopia of flavors around the world.

These are just a few of the type of mustard you’ll find around the world.

Dijon mustard originated in France.

caption The French mustard has a tart kick. source Wikimedia Commons

The Cadillac of mustards was originally crafted in the city of Dijon in the Burgundy region of France. It’s a fairly simple recipe of ground up mustard seeds mixed with white wine, vinegar, and salt. Originally, instead of vinegar, juice from unripe grapes was used to get the distinctly tart kick into this creamy mustard.

Yellow mustard is an American classic.

caption It’s often eaten on hot dogs. source Shutterstock

Everyone knows this stuff. It’s the bright yellow condiment found right next to the ketchup at every baseball stadium around the US. The coloring doesn’t only come from mustard seeds though. Turmeric is added to punch up that yellow to neon levels of brightness. American mustard, or yellow mustard, is also the most mild-mannered of the mustard flavors on our list which makes it perfect for that BBQ hot dog.

English mustard has wheat flour in it.

caption English mustard often comes as a powder. source Shutterstock

Who knew that the English loved a bit of kick with their mustard. English mustard is made from both white and brown or black seeds, wheat flour, and turmeric, English mustard comes as a powder that provides an abrupt kick of spicy flavor to any dish.

Bavarian sweet mustard is often eaten at breakfast time.

caption It’s usually served with pretzels and sausage. source Razvan Orendovici/Flickr

Anyone who has ever enjoyed an Oktoberfest celebration has probably delved into the delightful varieties making up German mustards. Bavarian sweet mustard is a classic accompaniment to Weisswurst, a white Bavarian veal sausage. It compliments the tender richness of the sausage with a sweet bite of bittersweet.

German mustard is usually served with Bratwurst.

caption Germany is known for their flavorful mustards. source Ryan Snyder/Flickr

For richness of mustard flavor, it’s hard to beat German mustard. Most authentic recipes call for the mustard flour (or seeds) pureed with white vinegar, honey (or sugar), water, and salt. It’s then often served with Bratwurst.

Italian fruit mustard (mostarda di frutta) includes sweet fruits.

caption Cherries are often added to the sweet dish. source Shutterstock

Mostarda di frutta is the Italian spin on mustard. In addition to the usual ingredients of mustard seeds and vinegar, Italians include sweet fruits like figs and cherries bathed in sugar and honey to make their mustard complex with a hint of sweetness. They also add wine to meld the flavors together and add a deeper flavor.

Japanese mustard is best for those who like spicy foods.

caption It’s often mixed with soy sauce. source kimubert/Flickr

Japanese mustard, otherwise known as karashi, is a yellow mustard used for Natto, Oden, and many other foods. The mustard is a lot spicier than American yellow mustard thanks to the addition of horseradish. It can be purchased in powder or paste form.

Creole mustard has a rich, hearty flavor.

caption It’s primarily made of mustard seeds. source jeffreyw/Flickr

Down in the melting pot of Louisiana, you’ll find a spectacular flavor of mustard in many New Orleans dishes. Creole mustard is made with a higher concentration of mustard seeds, but that flavor is tempered with a variety of Creole spices like celery seeds, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg.

