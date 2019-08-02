17 photos of the glamorous private island of Mustique, a royal favorite where Prince William and Kate Middleton recently vacationed

caption A lavish house on Gelliceaux Bay on the island of Mustique. source Slim Aarons/Getty Images

According to the Observer, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently took their family to the luxurious private island of Mustique.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been going to the quiet Caribbean spot for years, according to Vogue, but they’re not the first in the royal family to find a quiet escape there. William’s great aunt, Princess Margaret, began vacationing on the island in the ’60s, having been gifted a 10-acre plot of land there by Mustique’s then-owner, Colin Tennant (now Lord Glenconner), on which she built a vacation home.

Margaret’s frequent trips ushered in a slew of interested celebrities, including rock stars like Mick Jagger and David Bowie, who each eventually built their own extravagant villas there.

From its time as a desolate spot among hundreds of small islands in the region to becoming a famous A-lister hub, here’s the story of the island of Mustique.

The island of Mustique is part of a set of islands making up the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, located in the Caribbean.

caption The island of Mustique is part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. source Google Maps

Mustique is located 100 miles west of Barbados, and is one of 600 islands called the Grenadines. Some of these islands make up St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and some make up the country of Grenada.

Beginning in the 18th century, the region’s islands were colonized by the British.

caption An aerial view of the island of Mustique. source Jean-Marc LECERF/Contributor/Getty images

In the 20th century, the islands began lobbying for independence, according to Britannica. The island of St. Vincent gained independence from the British on October 27, 1979, and became Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, officially, shortly thereafter.

Before the islands’ official independence, British aristocrat Colin Tennant bought Mustique for £45,000 (around $1,254,000 today).

caption Colin Tennant on Mustique in March 1973. source Slim Aarons/Getty Images

Tennant (now called Lord Glenconner) bought the island from St. Vincent and Grenadines in 1958, according to Architectural Digest. He’d planned on building a cotton plantation on Mustique, but soon realized the venture would not be a lucrative one.

In 1960, Tennant gave longtime friend Princess Margaret a 10-acre plot of land on the island, and the media was all abuzz about her frequent Caribbean trips.

caption Princess Margaret with Colin Tennant on Mustique island in February 1989. source Slim Aarons/Stringer/Getty images

It was Princess Margaret who really made a name for Mustique, according to its website. With so much attention around her time on the island, Tennant realized it could be turned into a private getaway for the rich and famous.

Princess Margaret built a luxurious five-bedroom villa on the island called Les Jolies Eaux, meaning beautiful waters.

caption Princess Margaret’s Les Jolies Eaux villa on Mustique. source Brent Winebrenner/Getty images

Les Jolies Eaux has two pools, a dining pavilion, and a staff of five, according to its website, including a chef, a butler, and a maid.

Visitors can rent the property for $27,000 to $62,250 a week, depending on the time of year they’d like to stay and how many bedrooms (five or six) they’ll be using.

Beginning in the ’60s, Princess Margaret established a royal tradition of vacationing on the island.

caption Princess Margaret chats to a friend on the beach while on holiday on February 1, 1976, in Mustique. source Anwar Hussein/Contributor/Getty images

Here she is on vacation at Mustique in February 1976.

Queen Elizabeth eventually made her way to Mustique, too.

caption Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Mustique and is welcomed by Princess Margaret in 1977. source Anwar Hussein/Getty images

Here, Queen Elizabeth pays a visit to the island in 1977. Most recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly celebrated Prince George’s birthday there. The Duchess of Cambridge used to vacation on the island with her family even before her current visits, according to Vanity Fair.

Taking a cue from his arrangement with Margaret, Tennant sold plots of land on the island to buyers who could build and design their own homes there.

caption The Antilles house in Mustique. source Jean-Marc LECERF/Contributor/Getty images

Land sold quickly to rock stars and socialites, establishing the island as a private spot for the rich and famous. Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have recently stayed at the Antilles villa on the island, according to the Observer, pictured above.

With new landowners free to design their homes according to their specific tastes, the 100-or-so villas on the island were each built in their own unique, glamorous style.

caption Gingerbread houses in Mustique. source Dave G. Houser/Getty images

British architect Oliver Messel designed a number of the homes on the island, his signature gingerbread style visible throughout, according to Forbes.

Of those ~100 villas on Mustique, dozens are available for rent, like the Hibiscus villa, a five-bedroom, Tuscan-style home with 270-degree panoramic views of nearby beaches.

caption The Hibiscus villa in Mustique. source Dan Forer/Getty images

The luxury villa has a staff of five, including a chef, a butler, two housekeepers, and a gardener, as well as a 49-foot pool, two smaller pools, a gazebo with a bar, and a Kawasaki mule and Jeep for traveling around the island, according to its website.

It’s available for rent for $18,200 to $54,750 a week, depending on the time of year and number of bedrooms renters want to use.

The Coccoloba is another rentable villa on the island, featuring four-bedrooms, a private screening room, two pools, and an in-house staff of six.

caption The Coccoloba villa in Mustique. source Brent Winebrenner/Getty images

Visitors can rent out the Coccoloba from $22,000 to $56,250 a week, depending on the time of year.

The Opium villa has safari-style decor and Bali-inspired architecture, according to its website, as well as a koi pond.

caption The Opium villa in Mustique. source Brent Winebrenner/Getty images

The seven-bedroom villa sits on a mountain in the middle of the island, according to Architectural Digest, has a roof tower deck, a yoga studio, and a staff of seven, including a butler, a chef, two housekeepers, two gardeners, and a property manager.

Travelers can rent out the Opium villa for $20,000 to $78,000 a week, according to its website.

Since its founding, the island has adhered to a strict no-paparazzi policy, which is part of the reason why celebrities flock there.

caption A picnic on Mustique. source Bob Steiner/Getty images

Drones are also not allowed on the island, according to the Travel Channel, and guests visiting from other islands for the day are relegated to staying in specific spots.

One celebrity famous for his exploits on Mustique is rock star Mick Jagger.

caption Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall on a beach in Mustique on February 18, 1987. source Georges De Keerle/Getty images

Jagger’s Japanese-style villa, called Stargroves, features six bedrooms, a games room, a pool gazebo, and a separate children’s cottage, according to its website. Architect Arne Hasselqvist designed the home for Jagger in 1983, according to Forbes.

Jagger also owns another three-bedroom, three-bathroom property, Pelican Beach, next door.

David Bowie also owned a Balinese-style villa in Mustique called Mandalay.

caption David Bowie owned a home in Mustique (not pictured). source Slim Aarons/Getty images, Getty images

The villa (not pictured) was designed for Bowie in the ’80s, according to its website, which describes a stay at the estate as “the ultimate in hedonistic escapism.”

The seven-bedroom villa includes a bamboo lounge, a games room with a stage, a music rehearsal room, a film library with more than 2000 movies, several ponds, a waterfall, and a staff of eight.

A stay at the estate ranges from $42,000 to $93,750 a week, depending on the time of year.

Restaurants are few and far between — but some, like Basil’s bar, are institutions.

caption Basil’s bar in Mustique. source Jean-Marc LECERF/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

There are not a lot of eateries on the island, but those that do exist are beloved. Basil’s bar for instance is run by bartender Basil Charles, who’s served the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and model Kate Moss.

According to Vogue, Tennant rescued Charles from a bike accident in 1970, and promised him a job on the island after Charles’ recovery. With famous faces from the late Princess Margaret to Hugh Grant making their way through the bar doors, like the rest of the island, Basil’s has a strict no-camera policy. Perhaps this is one reason people feel so comfortable there.

“It’s great that people enjoy Basil’s so much that they dance on the tables,” Charles told Vogue about New Years Eve at the bar, “even I have danced on the tables!”

In 1976, Tennant sold the Mustique Company, which he’d founded to build the island, to Mustique’s homeowners, who became shareholders. The company now runs the island.

caption Mustique island in the Caribbean. source Dmitri V Tonkopi/Shutterstock

Among the popular activities on Mustique are sailing, horseback riding, and lounging on its various beaches.