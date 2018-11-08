MVMT’s new $300 automatic watch proves that you don’t need deep pockets to get your hands on a luxury timepiece

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source MVMT

MVMT, a watch startup that was recently acquired by industry powerhouse Movado Group, is now making automatic watches.

The MVMT Arc Automatic Watch fuses the brand’s minimal aesthetic with vintage 1960s architectural style. The clear back case reveals the stunning intricacies of its automatic movement.

Priced at $300, the MVMT Arc Automatic Watch is the best value in automatic watches I’ve come across. It delivers great style, premium quality, and doesn’t require batteries to operate.

Founded in 2013, Los Angeles-based watch brand MVMT has become the textbook example of an overnight e-commerce success. What started out as an affordable watch startup for millennial men quickly grew into a booming business serving both men and women, with other stylish offerings like bracelets, sunglasses, and computer glasses joining the mix.

On top of that, the brand raked in over $71 million in sales last year, and was acquired by Movado Group in August of this year in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.

With the backing of one of the biggest watch brands in the world, MVMT is once again expanding its product lineup to offer its first-ever automatic watch – something that was highly requested by fans.

Inspired by the experimental spirit of 1960s architecture, The MVMT Arc Automatic blends the brand’s signature minimal aesthetic with timeless style. Enclosed in an elegant 41mm case, the watch features a simple dial with hour markers, minute markers, a sweeping second hand, and a small date sub-dial at 6 o’clock. On the back of the case, a clear window reveals the intricacies of the Miyota 821A automatic movement.

source MVMT

Rather than using battery power like Quartz watches, automatic watches feature an oscillating weight powered by kinetic energy from natural motion of the wearer’s wrist. As long as you wear the watch, your movements will be stored as power to keep it operating. I personally prefer automatic watches over Quartz watches because they don’t require batteries, and are in turn more convenient and dependable.

Even as a more refined option to its Quartz movement counterparts, the MVMT Arc Automatic is still affordably priced at $300. In my experience with automatic watches, it’s next to impossible to find a worthwhile option for that price, so I had to see what the Arc was all about.

MVMT sent me the Arc Automatic Watch in Bourbon Rose, and it proved to me that automatic watches aren’t only reserved for luxury buyers with deep pockets.

Just from opening the box, I could tell that MVMT paid extra attention to details that lend to a premium feel throughout. The watch comes packaged in a special edition velvet-lined collector’s box, which adds to the experience and makes it feel just a little more luxurious.

Compared to the flat glass used on the Rose Gold 40 Series I already own, the Arc Automatic uses a domed glass for a vintage look. It has a premium leather strap that’s of the same quality as other MVMT watches (the one on I have from before has held up wonderfully over the last year and it’s my most worn watch). I also like the brand’s decision to use a 41mm case on the new Arc Automatic. It’s not too big and not too small, so it’ll look good on any guy’s wrist.

caption Left to right: Iron Elm, Ivory Oak, Jet Noir, and Bourbon Rose. source MVMT

As with any automatic watch, it is recommended to fully wind and wear the MVMT Arc Automatic every day (or at least before the power reserve empties) in order to maintain an accurate time. Even if you do let the watch die, you can quickly reset the time, wind it up, and get back to wearing it, instead of taking it to a jewelry store to get a new battery.

After wearing the watch for about a week, it’s definitely a great timepiece at $300. Granted, it’s not at the same caliber as a legacy brand like Rolex or Omega, but it delivers everything you should look for in a watch – style, quality, and dependability – at a huge fraction of the cost. During my time at Insider Picks, I’ve had to opportunity to try automatic watches from several other startups. They were great, but given the difference in price, the MVMT Arc far exceeds them in value.

If you’re looking for an entry-level automatic watch that still satisfies a luxury fix, this is the watch you want to own. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a holiday gift, the MVMT Arc Automatic is a great choice.