Popular watch startup MVMT is kicking off Black Friday early with a huge sale on watches and sunglasses

By
Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Watches_be12f45d 53c9 45af a509 dab49eb1c4f4.progressive (1)

source
MVMT

Black Friday traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but if you’re looking for watches and sunglasses, you won’t have to wait for the post-Thanksgiving chaos.

MVMT, one of our favorite watch brands, is having a huge flash sale to celebrate the holidays. Now through Thursday, November 29, you can get up to 25% off the entire site.

Their selection of watch designs range from timeless to innovative and edgy. One thing that’s consistent throughout the brand is its affordability, and this sale makes it even better.

Sales like this don’t come around often, so right now is likely the best time to get one. Whether you’re shopping for someone special this holiday season or picking up a watch for yourself, you’re not likely to beat this deal.

If you’re looking for reviews, we ranked them as the makers of the best minimalist women’s watches on the market, and their new $300 automatic watch is one of the best values in automatic watches we’ve come across – though it appears to be excluded from the Black Friday discounts.

Shop all items at MVMT now

Below you can find some of the best things on sale right now for up to 25% off. Prices may differ by lens and frame color.

Men’s Watches: Gunmetal Sandstone

source
MVMT

Gunmetal Sandstone, $114.75 (Originally $135) [You save $20.25]

Slate Voyager

source
MVMT

Black Tan Classic

source
MVMT

Black Tan Classic, $80.75 (Originally $95) [You save $14.25]

While Silver Classic

source
MVMT

White Silver Classic, $85 (Originally $100) [You save $15]

Black Link Chrono

source
MVMT

Chrono White Black Tan

source
MVMT

Chrono White Black Tan, $108 (Originally $135) [You save $27]

Gunmetal Sandstone Classic

source
MVMT

Rose Gold Brown Classic

source
MVMT

Rose Gold Brown, $108 (Originally $120) [You save $12]

Shop all men’s watches here >>>

Men’s Sunglasses: Reveler

source
MVMT

Reveler sunglasses, $49 (Originally $70) [You save $21]

Runaway

source
MVMT

Runaway sunglasses, $71.25 (Originally $75) [You save $3.75]

Icon

source
MVMT

Icon sunglasses, $42.19 (originally $75) [You save $32.81]

Outlaw

source
MVMT

Outlaw sunglasses, $56.25 (originally $75) [You save $18.75]

Shop all men’s sunglasses here >>>

Women’s Watches: Beverly Marble

source
MVMT

Beverly Marble, $136 (Originally $160) [You save $24]

Gold Pearl/Leather Signature

source
MVMT

Gold Pearl/Leather Signature, $69 (Originally $115) [You save $46]

Santa Monica Boulevard

source
MVMT

Santa Monica Boulevard, $97.75 (Originally $115) [You save $17.25]

Rose Gold Peach/Leather Signature

source
MVMT

Rose Gold/Peach Leather, $97.75 (Originally $115) [You save $17.25]

Hermosa Boulevard

source
MVMT

Hermosa Boulevard, $93.75 (Originally $125) [You save $31.25]

Black Signature

source
MVMT

Orion Nova

source
MVMT

Orion Nova, $148.50 (Originally $165) [You save $16.50]

Leo Nova

source
MVMT

Leo Nova, $120 (Originally $150) [You save $30]

Crux Nova

source
MVMT

Crux Nova, $127.50 (Originally $150) [You save $22.50]

Shop all women’s watches here >>>

Women’s Sunglasses: Icon

source
MVMT

Icon sunglasses, $39.38 (Originally $75) [You save $35.62]

Weekend

source
MVMT

Nightowl

source
MVMT

Nightowl Sunglasses, $45 (Originally $80) [You save $35]

Prodigy

source
MVMT

Prodigy sunglasses, $50.63 (Originally $90) [You save $39.37]

Shop all women’s sunglasses here >>>

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.