Popular watch startup MVMT is kicking off Black Friday early with a huge sale on watches and sunglasses

- MVMT is one of our favorite watch brands for its style, affordability, and quality.
- Right now, you can save up to 25% off the entire site through November 29 – though you may want to grab what you want quickly before any possible sellouts.
Black Friday traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but if you’re looking for watches and sunglasses, you won’t have to wait for the post-Thanksgiving chaos.
MVMT, one of our favorite watch brands, is having a huge flash sale to celebrate the holidays. Now through Thursday, November 29, you can get up to 25% off the entire site.
Their selection of watch designs range from timeless to innovative and edgy. One thing that’s consistent throughout the brand is its affordability, and this sale makes it even better.
Sales like this don’t come around often, so right now is likely the best time to get one. Whether you’re shopping for someone special this holiday season or picking up a watch for yourself, you’re not likely to beat this deal.
If you’re looking for reviews, we ranked them as the makers of the best minimalist women’s watches on the market, and their new $300 automatic watch is one of the best values in automatic watches we’ve come across – though it appears to be excluded from the Black Friday discounts.
Below you can find some of the best things on sale right now for up to 25% off. Prices may differ by lens and frame color.
Men’s Watches: Gunmetal Sandstone
Gunmetal Sandstone, $114.75 (Originally $135) [You save $20.25]
Slate Voyager
Black Tan Classic
Black Tan Classic, $80.75 (Originally $95) [You save $14.25]
While Silver Classic
White Silver Classic, $85 (Originally $100) [You save $15]
Black Link Chrono
Chrono White Black Tan
Chrono White Black Tan, $108 (Originally $135) [You save $27]
Gunmetal Sandstone Classic
Rose Gold Brown Classic
Rose Gold Brown, $108 (Originally $120) [You save $12]
Men’s Sunglasses: Reveler
Reveler sunglasses, $49 (Originally $70) [You save $21]
Runaway
Runaway sunglasses, $71.25 (Originally $75) [You save $3.75]
Icon
Icon sunglasses, $42.19 (originally $75) [You save $32.81]
Outlaw
Outlaw sunglasses, $56.25 (originally $75) [You save $18.75]
Women’s Watches: Beverly Marble
Beverly Marble, $136 (Originally $160) [You save $24]
Gold Pearl/Leather Signature
Gold Pearl/Leather Signature, $69 (Originally $115) [You save $46]
Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica Boulevard, $97.75 (Originally $115) [You save $17.25]
Rose Gold Peach/Leather Signature
Rose Gold/Peach Leather, $97.75 (Originally $115) [You save $17.25]
Hermosa Boulevard
Hermosa Boulevard, $93.75 (Originally $125) [You save $31.25]
Black Signature
Orion Nova
Orion Nova, $148.50 (Originally $165) [You save $16.50]
Leo Nova
Leo Nova, $120 (Originally $150) [You save $30]
Crux Nova
Crux Nova, $127.50 (Originally $150) [You save $22.50]
Women’s Sunglasses: Icon
Icon sunglasses, $39.38 (Originally $75) [You save $35.62]
Weekend
Weekend sunglasses, $63.75 (Originally $85) [You save $21.25]
Nightowl
Nightowl Sunglasses, $45 (Originally $80) [You save $35]
Prodigy
Prodigy sunglasses, $50.63 (Originally $90) [You save $39.37]
