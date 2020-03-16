5 reasons why you should be watching ‘My Brilliant Friend,’ a juicy Italian drama adapted from the hit book series

caption Gaia Girace (left) and Margherita Mazzucco star on “My Brilliant Friend: Story of a New Name.” source Eduardo Castaldo/HBO

The second season of HBO’s underrated drama “My Brilliant Friend” premieres Monday, March 16, and it’s a riveting show that you should definitely be watching.

Based on a series of hit novels by the Italian author Elena Ferrante, the second season of the Italian-language drama focuses on two young women in Naples as they navigate love, marriage, adulthood, and social turmoil in 1960s Italy.

The series contains show-stopping performances by young actresses Gaia Girace and Margherita Mazzucco, and features lots of drama and love triangles as well as timely messages about identity and class.

Here’s why you should definitely be watching “My Brilliant Friend: Story of a New Name.”

Focusing on two young women in 1960s Italy, HBO’s “My Brilliant Friend” is one of the most exciting dramas on television these days, mostly thanks to the wildly engaging plot, mesmerizing characters, and powerful performances by stars Gaia Girace and Margherita Mazzucco.

While the first season told the story of Lila (Girace) and Elena, also called Lenù (Mazzucco) as they navigated a tough childhood in one of Naples’ poorest neighborhoods, the second season (subtitled “Story of a New Name”) focuses on the girls as they become young women, navigating the heartbreak, social turmoil, and occasional violence that comes with being an adult in their impoverished neighborhood.

But while the show is ostensibly a drama about Lila and Elena, it also contains some pretty timely messages about identity and class politics – and features a realistic portrayal of friendship that’s instantly familiar to anyone who’s ever felt slighted by or jealous of a long-time friend.

Gripping, relevant, and above all, relatable, here are five reasons why you should be watching “My Brilliant Friend: Story of a New Name.”

It’s based on a hit novel by Italian author Elena Ferrante.

caption Margherita Mazzucco stars as Elena (also called Lenù).

After it was published in English in 2012, “My Brilliant Friend” (the first novel in Ferrante’s four-book series dubbed “The Neapolitan Novels”) became something of a sleeper hit, with Ferrante’s follow-up novels garnering just as much critical acclaim and popularity when they were subsequently published in English, too.

Each of Ferrante’s four novels will correspond to a different season of the show. So while the first novel, “My Brilliant Friend,” provided the basis for the first season, the second season of the show portrays the events of “Story of a New Name,” the subsequent novel in the series.

Ferrante’s novels are works of art themselves, but it’s also wonderful to see characters like Lila, Lenù, and Nino Sarratore brought to life onscreen. Fans of Ferrante’s work should definitely check out the show, and if you haven’t read any of the Neapolitan Novels, you should definitely change that ASAP.

The plot is juicy and dramatic, but also relatable.

caption Francesco Serpico plays Nino, the love interest of Elena (Margherita Mazzucco).

Focusing on Lila and Lenù as they become teenagers and young adults, “Story of a New Name” is definitely one of the more dramatic Neapolitan novels, which means that the second season of HBO’s adaptation is just as juicy.

Thanks to a love triangle between Elena, Lila, and a talented classmate of Elena’s, as well as Lila’s growing resentment towards Elena as she excels in high school (a luxury never afforded to Lila, who was married off at the end of the first season, when she was only 16), “Story of a New Name” features some of the most dramatic turns of the series yet.

There’s also plenty of 1960s social turmoil to deal with – socialism and antiwar sentiments are big talking points for many of the characters in the second season – as well as family drama and several disturbing instances of sexual violence.

Without giving too much away, let’s just say that “Story of a New Name” will keep you on your toes, even if you’ve already read the book.

Lead actresses Gaia Girace and Margherita Mazzucco are mesmerizing as Lila and Lenu.

caption Gaia Girace (left) and Margherita Mazzucco play best friends on "My Brilliant Friend."

It goes without saying, but since Lila and Elena are both so integral to the plot of “My Brilliant Friend,” the actresses portraying them need to have something special, which both Girace and Mazzucco do.

As Lila, Girace almost has an easier time of things – since Lila is loud, brash, and quick-witted, as well as quick to react, her performance is rooted in Lila’s intense anger and frustration with her circumstances. No small feat for sure, but it’s likely easier to convey Lila’s intense emotions than it is Lenù’s quiet yearning.

Luckily, Mazzucco understands the power of a subtle performance, and her expressive face, as well as her intonations, give the character of Elena a previously unseen power that almost rivals that of Lila’s.

There’s some pretty relevant messages about class politics and social turmoil in the show, too.

caption Gaia Girace and Giovanni Amura star in season two of "My Brilliant Friend."

Given that “Story of a New Name” is set in the 1960s Italy, it’s not surprising that there’s lots of political and social turmoil the show’s characters have to deal with.

Whether it’s the earnest arguments for socialism, and a more equitable distribution of wealth, made by Lila and Elena’s neighborhood friends, or the more intellectual conversations about class warfare and nuclear power that Elena engages in with her classmates and teachers, the show does an excellent job of highlighting the immense amount of social upheaval that Italy (and most of the world) was experiencing at the time.

And with questions about class privilege, distribution of wealth, and limits of the ruling class still at the forefront of discussions today, “Story of a New Name” is unexpectedly timely for a show set over fifty years ago.

While the drama takes center stage, the costumes and sets are also fascinating.

caption Gaia Girace plays Lila in "Story of a New Name."

Even though much of “Story of a New Name” takes place in one of Naples’ poorest neighborhoods, the fashion and sets are still mesmerizing, especially during the scenes on the Amalfi coast.

The drama rightfully takes center stage, but clothing and interior spaces still play an integral part – a sumptuous hotel room provides a jarring backdrop to a horrific instance of sexual violence, and a black dress is both a tool for feminine power and a catalyst for domestic violence.

So while the period-appropriate clothes and sets are gorgeous on “Story of a New Name,” more often than not, they function as a key plot point, too.

Overall, “My Brilliant Friend: Story of a New Name” is a deliciously juicy Italian drama.

caption Margherita Mazzucco plays Elena on "My Brilliant Friend: Story of a New Name."

The first episode of “My Brilliant Friend: Story of a New Name” premieres Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

