‘My family would rather nobody made any movies’, PM’s daughter says of newest Mahathir film

Despite the numerous movies made about Malaysia’s prominent PM Mahathir Mohamad, the nonagenarian’s family would rather none of them have ever been filmed, his daughter Marina revealed on Twitter yesterday.

The writer and activist was responding to news of the confirmed cast for an upcoming biopic titled Mahathir: The Journey, which is due to begin filming next month.

The film, produced by Reliance Media Group, will portray true events in Mahathir’s career between 2003 and 2019, the New Straits Times reported.

The report quoted director Hatta Azad Khas as saying that the plot would include exciting scenes from the PM’s life previously unknown to the public.

In a series of tweets on Monday (Nov 11), Marina clarified that none of Mahathir’s family members endorsed the movie, nor an earlier one that she did not name.

There have been three other movies made about Mahathir’s life – M For Malaysia, Hasmah – Bila Deh Bertemu Det and Malaysia’s Savior Mahathir.

According to IMDB, he has also played a role in at least three other films: Kapsul, 10 Things You Don’t Know About Malaysia and Malaysia: Through the Decades.

Marina, however, suggested someone make a movie about former PM Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor instead.

Following her comments, Reliance Media Group publisher Yusuf Kelana said on Wednesday (Nov 13) that the Prime Minster’s Office (PMO) had given its permission for the film, and even vetted the script, The Star reported.

But according to a Malay Mail report carried by Yahoo, Marina said PMO approval was not the same as her family endorsing the project.

“Here’s the thing: my family would rather nobody made any movies, biopics, musicals, cartoons, whatever about us. Because it’s just embarrassing,” she said on Twitter. “But if you have to, please don’t make us watch them.”

In response, Malay Mail quoted Reliance Media Group’s Yusuf as saying that the film would go on “despite there being those who disagree… because every character has a role to play in the struggle of our beloved Prime Minister.”

