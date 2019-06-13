An upcoming episode of ‘My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’ will feature a lesbian couple, and some Christian ‘Bronies’ are upset about it

source Hasbro Studios

An upcoming episode of “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” will feature a lesbian couple.

The characters of Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty previously appeared in the book series, but are making their debut in the TV series.

Series’ writer and producer Michael Vogel has confirmed that the two are a couple.

Some Christian “Bronies” are unhappy with the news.

The episode titled “The Last Crusade” features the characters of Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty, who are guardians of a Pegasus named Scootaloo whose parents have long been absent, according to Comics Beat.

Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty actually first appeared in the My Little Pony books back in 2017, and at the time, series’ writer and producer Michael Vogel confirmed on Twitter that they were a romantic couple. Saturday’s episode will mark the first time they have appeared on the TV show.

Vogel told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that the idea for the characters was a collaboration between the showrunners and himself.

“[Showrunner] Nicole [Dubuc] and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it,” Vogel told BuzzFeed.

He added: “My Little Pony has always been about friendship and accepting people (or ponies) that are different from you. So it just felt like something important to do.”

Some Christian ‘Bronies’ are upset about it

But not all fans of the show were happy about the news.

On the a Facebook page for Christian “Bronies,” many reacted with shock.

“WHAT?!” one man commented, while another called it “messed up.”

“Now I’m not sure I feel like watching season 9 anymore,” one fan wrote, while sharing an article on the news.

Another user said their issue with the episode is that it “alienates a lot of families who don’t want their kids to see this kind of thing until they’re older.”

“For the love of all that is holy…WHY in figging’ Equestria did they feel compelled to put this bullcrap in our beloved series?” one fan wrote.

The episode is set to air at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday on Discovery Family.