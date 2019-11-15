Browns star Myles Garrett called hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet ‘foolish’ and ’embarrassing’ but did not apologize

caption Myles Garrett spoke after the game about hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet. source NFL Network

“Thursday Nigth Football” ended with an ugly brawl and Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.

Garrett was ejected and is facing a lengthy suspension.

After the game, Garrett called the act “foolish” and “embarrassing” but did not apologize for his actions.

After the game, Garrett was asked about the play and the lengthy suspension he is likely facing.

While he called the play “foolish” and “embarrassing,” he stopped short of apologizing for his actions.

“I made a mistake,” Garrett told the media. “I lost my cool and I regret it … that is embarrassing. What I did was foolish and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that.”

You can see Garrett’s comments here, via the NFL Network.

When Garrett was asked if he thought he had played his final game of the season, he responded, “no clue.” He was also asked if Rudolph said anything to provoke his reaction, to which Garrett responded, “I’m not going to comment on it.”