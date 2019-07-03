MYPAY blockchain bank has landed, payment market or will usher in change

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – July 3, 2019 – With the rapid development of Bitcoin and its bottom core blockchain technology, people have fancied the application of blockchain digital currency, and many Internet giants around the world have been on the road of cryptocurrency entrepreneurship. Since 2019, the MYPAY created by the famous American engineer Mett Rayan has attracted wide attention from the global media.

On June 26, 2019, US time, a huge promotional photo of MYPAY was unveiled in Times Square in New York. The loud slogan “Do not seek to change the world, only create more convenient applications for life” lit up the NASDAQ screen.

The Times Square in New York is known as the “crossroads of the world.” Tens of millions of business elites gather here every year. It is a veritable business core and a famous wealth landmark in the world. Among them, the Nasdaq semi-cylindrical large screen is one of the most striking landmarks. It is known as the “No.1 world screen” and has always been the showcase of the world’s top outstanding companies.

MYPAY is positioned to support multi-chain fully decentralized wallets and is dedicated to building decentralized blockchain banks as a tool for users to store digital assets, manage digital assets and pay. Landing on the Nasdaq’s big screen, it is seen as a symbol of wealth and development potential, and has voiced the world, showing MYPAY’s determination to forge ahead in the field of digital cash payments and lead the global payment market reform.





Mett Rayan is a famous American engineer and founder of MYPAY. MettRayan has a strong background in stack development, UI/UX and marketing. Mett Rayan has established several financial applications for Fortune 50 financial companies, global non-profit organizations’ distributed systems and e-commerce markets. Mett Rayan is involved in ethical hacking and has conducted in-depth research on the use of cryptographic techniques and blockchain techniques in cryptocurrencies.

Mett Rayan believes that although future payments have been the direction of digital currency since its inception, due to the decentralization of the decentralized distributed confirmation mechanism of the blockchain, the delay time of the data synchronization network is too long, which makes it difficult for future payment. The damage suffered has hindered the development of future payments. Therefore, in the future digital cash payment application, whether real-time transaction can be realized is the key to whether users can accept it on a large scale. In the blockchain digital cash space, the DAPP wallet is a trend and the only window for mobile customers to pay.

In 2018, Mett Rayan officially entered the blockchain industry and established MYPAY to develop a double-chain payment system for the difficulties of digital cash payment.

MYPAY focuses on six systems (wallet system, payment system, settlement system, financial management system, incubation system, credit system) and Equity Token (MPC) to achieve multi-currency secure storage, fast cross-border consumption, and fast cross-border settlement. , stable continuous income, STO + index trading, big data credit promotion. It customizes payment and marketing solutions for food, apparel, gaming, e-commerce, healthcare, accommodation, travel, financial management and other industries. MYPAY wallet is rich in assets and insists on expanding the types of digital currency. In addition to basic services, customers who use MYPAY wallets can also enjoy quantitative wealth management value-added services.

Mett Rayan said that MYPAY, as a mobile application payment window, is committed to completely solving the problem of blockchain network delay, achieving international off-site peer-to-peer exchange, point-to-point fast exchange, currency transaction diversion, and international merchants’ fast payment. The landing of this concept will promote the development of the entire blockchain industry and even the payment market.

The person in charge said that MYPAY has deposited more than 800 tokens and successfully launched the MYPAY wallet and online alpha quantified transaction. Next, MYPAY will continue to develop along the wallet ecosystem, such as blockchain mall, quality third-party DAPP access, blockchain application finance, etc. It is expected that MYPAY Equity Token will be launched in 2020 with double-chain payment. The system will also be launched in 2020.

In the future development of the Internet, the value of the Internet based on blockchain technology will replace the existing information Internet, and the important position of digital currency in the value Internet will gradually emerge. The appearance on the big screen of the NASDAQ is a showcase of MYPAY’s past achievements and the starting point for a new journey. It may lead us into a new era of paying for life.