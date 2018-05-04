MyRepublic just announced that it will offer mobile services in Singapore via a partnership with StarHub

Singapore fibre broadband service provider MyRepublic announced on Thursday (May 3) that it will partner telco StarHub to offer mobile services here.
MyRepublic said in a statement that it has formed a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with StarHub and will utilise its mobile network infrastructure.
M1 currently has Circles.Life while Singtel has ZeroMobile and Zero1 riding in their respective networks.
The latest development comes after MyRepublic first announced its intentions to launch mobile services in 2015 and later that year, attracted more than 50,000 registrations of interest for the MyRepublic HetNet Mobility Trial in Jurong.
The statement said that the “overwhelming support and passionate feedback” the company received spurred it to “continue realising its mobile vision despite not being awarded the 4th telco license” last year.
MyRepublic CEO Malcolm Rodrigues said: “We promised that MyRepublic would bring a better kind of mobile service to Singapore, and we believe that we can still do that.”
MyRepublic said it expects to launch mobile services in Singapore “very soon” with details on its plans and bundles to come.