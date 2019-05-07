A 16-year-old boy born without arms who calls himself ‘a little shrub’ is going viral for the way he plays baseball

caption Decatur batter Myshaun Dozier, 16. source Facebook / WAND Sports

Myshaun Dozier is currently the sports talk of the internet.

The 16-year-old plays baseball for MacArthur High School in Decatur, Illinois, and has won hearts around the world.

This is because Dozier was born with a rare genetic disorder. He has no forearms.

But this has not deterred Dozier from seeking out competition and winning a place on the MacArthur JV baseball team as a second baseman.

He calls himself a “little shrub” and trains like everybody else on the team by running laps, fielding, and batting.

“He’s a good kid, got a great smile with a good attitude, and he hustles,” his baseball coach said. “He fits in like everybody else.”

An Illinois teenager born without arms is going viral for the way he plays baseball.

One school friend said Myshaun Dozier, a 16-year-old from Decatur, Illinois, has taught everybody “to never give up, to always try.”

Dozier’s story was first told on earlier this month by Gordon Voit of WAND-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station dedicated to the Decatur region, and has since been shared by some of the world’s biggest media publications, including ESPN.

Dozier was born with TAR syndrome (thrombocytopenia with absent radius), a rare genetic disorder where the radius bone – one of the two largest bones in the forearm – is missing. He also, had a hole in his heart.

But that has not deterred him from seeking out competition, participating in team sports, and playing for the MacArthur JV baseball team as a second baseman.

“I didn’t think I’d make the team because a little shrub like me … it was one of the greatest moments in my life,” Dozier told WAND Sports. “This is an opportunity to show people that people like me can do something like this.”

Dozier was given an opportunity to play in the team by Jesse Danbury, the MacArthur JV team’s head coach. He said he told Dozier to simply show what he wanted to do, and what he could do. Dozier trains like everybody else on the team. He runs laps, fields, and he bats.

“He’s a good kid, got a great smile with a good attitude, and he hustles,” coach Danbury said. “He fits in like everybody else.”

It was not long before Dozier’s feel-good story was shared across the internet. Yahoo, Bleacher Report, and ESPN all shared clips of the teenager on their social media channels, quickly attracting more than one million views.

This is inspiring ⚾ Born without arms, Myshaun Dozier still found a way to play baseball. (via @GordonVoit) pic.twitter.com/Qjb0eYoy1H — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2019

Gordon Voit and WAND TV returned to MacArthur High School to speak once again to Dozier, and ask how he felt about becoming a viral sensation.

“I really appreciate the support and all that. A millions views… that’s exciting, and really noticeable and especially today, everybody was saying I was on websites. It was really good,” Dozier said.

“The coolest thing I heard from my teammates was when they said, early morning, that I was still going viral on social media and I was like, ‘What?!’ I thought people would stop, but it’s still going on.”

His baseball coach Danbury said that he smiled as soon as he saw him in the cafeteria one morning, put his arm around him, and told him about the ever-increasing view count. “‘No way, I don’t even have social media,” Dozier said, according to Danbury.

Jason Crutcher, the athletic director at MacArthur High School, said: “We’re just all amazed at how this has gone viral.”

He added: “You know what, the kid deserves it and I hope good things come out of this. He’s going to remember this for the rest of his life and that makes you feel good. That’s what you get into education for… moments like this.”