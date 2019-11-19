People in a tiny village in rural northern England keep finding mysterious bundles of cash worth thousands of dollars on the street

caption Photo from County Durham police depicting a man holding a bundle of cash found in the village of Blackhall Colliery. source County Durham Police

Bundles of cash amounting to £2000 keep turning up under mysterious circumstances in a village in northern England.

They are always left “in plain sight” such as on pavements, where people in the town have picked them up and reported them to the police over the years.

13 bundles have been reported to police since 2014. The latest was found on Monday – making it the fourth one to be found this year.

A spokeswoman from Durham County police told Business Insider that if the money is not claimed within two weeks it is given back to the person who reported it.

Detective Constable John Forster, the officer in charge of the investigations, said it could be the work of a “Good Samaritan” in a statement, and thanked residents for being honest and handing in the money.

caption Map showing the location of Blackhall Colliery, a village in northern England. source Google Maps

Police interviewed numerous people and organizations in the village, including the local bank and the post office, and even tested for fingerprints – but no explanation has been found regarding the bundles of cash.

“These bundles are always left in plain sight such as on pavements (sidewalks) and discovered by random members of the public who have handed them in,” said Detective Constable John Forster in the statement.

“This could be the work of a Good Samaritan but we would like to thank the residents who have shown incredible community spirit by handing the money in,” he said.