Najib loses cool during Al Jazeera interview, says reporter persisted in asking questions outside of agreed scope

Najib Razak stands up as he gets ready to walk out of an interview with Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera YouTube

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak took to Facebook on Saturday (Oct 27), shortly after Al Jazeera published a video showing him walking out of an interview in frustration.

In a post written in Malay and translated by The Star, he wrote: “Although I answered numerous questions about Altantuya and 1MDB, which were not in the agreed scope, the reporter named Mary Ann did not want to return to the original topic, which was about my legacy and the economy.”

“In fact, she persisted with the Altantuya issue and 1MDB, which is under due process in the courts, and she interrupted me while I was answering (her questions) numerous times to associate Jho Low with me, even though I had answered about Jho Low’s role when we started the interview,” he added.

Najib was referring to Mary Ann Jolley, the journalist who interviewed him for Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme.

The embattled former premier said that Jolley’s treatment of him was unfair, and went beyond what had been agreed upon.

“I am told that Al-Jazeera is trying to arrange another interview with me so that the original goals of both parties could be met,” he wrote.

During the interview, Jolley pressed Najib on various issues relating to 1MDB and the high-profile murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.