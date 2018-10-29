Najib loses cool during Al Jazeera interview, says reporter persisted in asking questions outside of agreed scope

Jessica Lin
Najib Razak stands up as he gets ready to walk out of an interview with Al Jazeera.
Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak took to Facebook on Saturday (Oct 27), shortly after Al Jazeera published a video showing him walking out of an interview in frustration.

In a post written in Malay and translated by The Star, he wrote: “Although I answered numerous questions about Altantuya and 1MDB, which were not in the agreed scope, the reporter named Mary Ann did not want to return to the original topic, which was about my legacy and the economy.”

“In fact, she persisted with the Altantuya issue and 1MDB, which is under due process in the courts, and she interrupted me while I was answering (her questions) numerous times to associate Jho Low with me, even though I had answered about Jho Low’s role when we started the interview,” he added.

Najib was referring to Mary Ann Jolley, the journalist who interviewed him for Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme.

The embattled former premier said that Jolley’s treatment of him was unfair, and went beyond what had been agreed upon.

“I am told that Al-Jazeera is trying to arrange another interview with me so that the original goals of both parties could be met,” he wrote.

During the interview, Jolley pressed Najib on various issues relating to 1MDB and the high-profile murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Asked about the US$100 million deposited in his bank account just before the 2013 general election, he said his “conscience is clear”.
 “I would not receive a single cent from sources connected with 1MDB because if it’s 1MDB, I would know right away it would not be the right thing to do,” he told Jolley.

After more questions on the 1MDB scandal, Najib said: “We are supposed to talk about the economy. You are going too much about this. I do not want to talk too much about it.”

Jolley also brought up the high-profile murder of Altantuya in 2006. Referring to her deportation in 2015 while filming a report on the case, she asked Najib: “Why did you have me deported?”
“It’s good that we deported you. You’re a nuisance,” Najib retorted.
 “I am totally, totally innocent of the Altantuya case. Absolutely,” he added.
And when Jolley brought up 1MBD again, Najib appeared irritated and proceeded to walk out of the room.
“Come on, you’re not being fair to me!” he said, adding that he would only stay if Jolley was going to talk about the economy.
She then asked a question about how Najib viewed his legacy before steering the interview back to the topics of 1MDB and Jho Low, a key figure named in the case.
“No, no that’s enough. You are coming back to Jho Low,” he said while getting up from his seat.
And although Jolley continued asking questions, Najib was not persuaded to stay a second time. After telling Jolley to follow up with Jho Low directly to get the answers she is seeking, he walked out of the room.
