Najib marked his appointment as BN advisory board chairman with a vow to ‘fight’ rival party PH

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appointment as chairman of Barisan Nasional’s advisory board was based on a “unanimous” decision, according to the party’s secretary-general. Reuters

Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is now the chairman of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) advisory board and he has made a public vow on social media to take on rival party Pakatan Harapan (PH).

On Tuesday (July 9), Najib posted on his Facebook page the statement by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor which announced his appointment.

According to a translation by New Straits Times (NST), Tengku Adnan said the appointment was based on a unanimous decision by BN’s supreme council following a meeting held on Tuesday night.

“He (Najib) will carry out the duty of helping BN in efforts to restore the rakyat’s (the people’s) support to this party,” he said.

In the caption of the post, Najib wrote, “Onnnnnn. I accept the appointment as chairman of BN’s advisory board.”

“We shall fight Pakatan Harapan together,” he added, claiming that the Mahathir-led government prioritises cronyism and “brings hardship to the rakyat”.

The former premier fell from grace last year after resigning from his position as the United Malays National Organisation’s (Umno) president following BN’s defeat at the 14th General Election, The Star reported.

Not long after, scandal-plagued Najib was slapped with charges for money laundering involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and abuse of power.

According to The Star, he is also facing trial for allegedly embezzling RM42 million (US$10.1 million) in funds belonging to investment company SRC International Sdn Bhd.

