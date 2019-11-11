Najib Razak has been ordered to submit his defence in a case involving RM42 million of SRC funds

Najib Razak said he would be taking the stand to testify and be cross-examined by prosecutors. Reuters

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak must defend himself against seven charges involving the misappropriation of RM42 million (US$10 million) in funds, a High Court judge has ordered.

In court, Najib said he would be taking the stand to testify and be cross-examined by prosecutors.

New Straits Times (NST) said in a report that Najib’s supporters were “shocked and momentarily stunned” after hearing the ruling.

Some female supporters were observed by NST as trying hard to maintain composure. A number also took selfies to mark the event, the news website said.

The former premier has so far pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and a count of abuse of power.

According to NST, Najib, who was Advisor Emeritus of SRC International Sdn Bhd, is accused of misappropriating the funds belonging to the entity established by 1MDB.

He is also accused of abusing his position as prime minister and finance minister, and being involved in bribery amounting to RM42 million, NST reported.

The Star quoted Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali as saying that as the 66-year-old was in a position that gave him control over SRC, he could “cause the transfers of the company funds, in respect of the three transactions totalling RM42 million through intermediary companies, credited into his personal accounts and expended to his own advantage”.

The judge added: “In my view, the intention to obtain gratification in this case could be easily inferred from the circumstances, given the failure of the accused to avoid conflict of interest position at Cabinet meetings.”

Reuters also reported the judge as saying that SRC had been “wrongfully deprived of the 42 million”.

“As such, I now call upon the accused to enter his defense on all seven charges,” he said.

The trial is slated to begin December 3, The Star reported.

