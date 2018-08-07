Najib Razak suddenly summoned by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday and could face fresh charges tomorrow

Malaysia’s former prime minster Najib Razak has been called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday (Aug 7), according to a report in The Star.
It is unclear why he has been summoned to show up at 5pm at MACC’s Jalan Duta office as officials remain tight-lipped.
Photos of Najib’s car leaving his Langgak Duta home went viral earlier in the day, fanning speculation online that more troubles lie ahead for the ex-Malaysian leader.
He has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his power for gratification in investigations about missing funds from 1MDB.
The Star also reported that he will face fresh charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act on Wednesday.