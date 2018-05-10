Najib says Mahathir will not be the next prime minister of Malaysia, it is up to the King to decide

Former prime minister Najib Razak says the King will decide on who should be Malaysia’s next political leader at a press conference held after Malaysia’s general election. The Straits Times

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stopped short of conceding power when he made his first public appearance on Thursday (May 10) morning after his party’s shock loss at the country’s general election.

In an eight-minute speech made at the press conference, he indicated the King will decide who will be the country’s next Prime Minster as no single party has the majority.

Speaking in Malay, he said: “According to the Constitution, it will be based on who has the confidence of the majority in Dewan Rakyat… We trust the wisdom of the King to make the best choice.”

This is contrary to his political rival Tun Mahathir Mohamad saying earlier that he will be sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister after Pakatan Harapan, the opposition alliance which he leads, came into power by winning 113 seats – one more than required – in the 222-seat Parliament.

Najib’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition won 79.

At the press conference, Najib also added he accepted “the verdict of the people” and he remains committed to the interest of the country and its citizens.

He said, “Malaysia is a special country, my colleagues and I feel honoured to have led the country. I want to thank my colleagues in BN again, and to their families for their support for BN.”