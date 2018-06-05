Former Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor leaves anti-graft agency headquarters after 5 hours of interrogation

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters came just two weeks after her husband Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was called to give his statement. The Straits Times

After a grueling five hours of interrogation, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor finally left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Tuesday (Jun 5).

But Rosmah’s lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent told reporters that the questioning over a probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd had apparently lasted for only three hours, according to a report by The Star.

“The MACC has completed taking a statement from our client,” said Kumaraendran.

“She gave her cooperation and the officers conducted their work professionally.”

No comment was provided by Rosmah about the outcome of her interrogation and her lawyers refused to accept further questions from the media.

Earlier in the day, Rosmah arrived at the headquarters for questioning, accompanied by her daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib and son-in-law Daniyar Kessikbayev as well as her lawyers.

Two weeks ago, her husband and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was interrogated as part of a crackdown involving SRC International which was a subsidiary of the scandal-laden 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Niajib was questioned by the MACC several times before, with the first time on Dec 5, 2015, when his statement was taken by the Commission after RM2.6 billion ($650 million) – allegedly taken from 1MDB funds – was found deposited into his personal account.

On May 22 and May 24 this year, Najib gave his statement alongside his wife in the same interrogation room after being summoned to explain the transfer of RM42 million into his personal account, The Malay Mail reported.

The transfer was also suspected to have originally been from 1MDB.

Both Najib and Rosmah are currently being investigated for money laundering.

