Najib’s former aide says Jho Low had ‘extraordinary powers’ and ‘was like the unofficial advisor to Najib’

Malaysian fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, was not a government official, but seemed to have a great deal of clout in former prime minister Najib Razak’s office, a former aide of Najib has said.

The former special officer to Najib, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, was reported by The Star as saying in court on Tuesday (September 3): “Every order given by Jho Low would be undertaken by everyone. He was like the unofficial advisor to Najib for many matters, including politics and funds received by Najib.”

Amhari testified that when he first became Najib’s special officer while the latter was still deputy prime minister in 2008, Low sent him a text message saying that “we will be closely in touch”, The Star reported.

The key witness in the 1MDB trial also told the court that Low appeared to be close to Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor, who called Low “numerous times“, New Straits Times (NST) reported. He added that Low came to know the couple after meeting Rosmah’s son, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, when he was a teen.

Amhari, who worked for Najib for around 10 years, also described Low as having “extraordinary powers”.

In his testimony, Amhari claimed that Low was the mastermind behind Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA), which later became 1MDB, NST reported.

When the 1MDB controversy started to gain attention, Low gave cover-up instructions to the late Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, who was Najib’s principal private secretary, NST reported Amhari as saying.

And while he had many email addresses, Low consistently used one – dealrainman1@gmail.com – to make appointments with Amhari and Azlin, The Star reported.

“I confirm that the one email address he often used to fix our appointments and to send documents was dealrainman1@gmail.com,” he reportedly said.

In the later stages, Low would lock the documents being sent with a password. He would then send the passwords to Azlin and Amhari via BlackBerry Messnger, Amhari alleged.

