caption Neymar and Najila Trindade. source Reuters/YouTube/SBT Jornalismo

The woman who accused Neymar of raping her has been charged with fraud, extortion, and slander by Brazilian police, Reuters reports.

Najila Trindade told Brazilian television channel SBT earlier this year that the Paris Saint-Germain star had violently assaulted and raped her in a Paris hotel room in May.

Neymar denied the allegations in a video posted to his Instagram, saying: “It was a trap, and I ended up falling for it.”

São Paolo police now say that Trindade and her ex-husband Estivens Alves, have been charged with trying to blackmail the Brazilian international, according to Goal.

Trindade’s lawyer Cosme Araújo has since denied the police accusations.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The woman who accused Neymar of raping her has been charged with fraud, extortion, and slander by police in São Paulo, Reuters reported.

Najila Trindade told Brazilian television channel SBT in June that the Paris Saint-Germain star had left her “traumatized” after violently assaulting and raping her in a Paris hotel room in May.

Neymar vehemently denied the allegations put against him by Trindade, insisting the encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors dropped the case against Neymar in July due to a lack of evidence, and now, São Paolo state police say they have charged Trindade with attempting to blackmail the 27-year-old.

They have also indicted her former husband, Estivens Alves, on fraud charges.

“Based on the evidence gathered during the investigations, the delegate decided for the indictment of N. (Trindade) and Estivens Alves, her former partner, for procedural fraud (art. 347),” a statement from São Paulo police seen by Goal reads.

“She (the delegate) also decided to indict Alves for disclosing material with erotic content from N. to a reporter.

“After clarifying the criminal materiality, the authority also decided for the indictment of N. in the crimes of slanderous denunciation and extortion.”

Trindade’s lawyer Cosme Araújo has since denied the police accusations, according to the BBC, saying that his client did not collude with Alves to extort money from Neymar.

Read more: Alex Morgan says ‘there’s too much evidence to cover up’ the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo

Shortly after the allegations against Neymar came to light earlier this year, the PSG forward released a now-deleted video on his official Instagram and Facebook pages denying Trindade’s accusations.

“I’m being accused of rape,” he said in the video shared by Goal. “Yes, it is a heavy word, a very strong thing. But this is what is happening in at the moment. I was taken by surprise. It was bad and I am sad to hear that.

“Those who know me, know my character and my nature, and that I would never do anything like that.”

The Brazilian added: “It was a trap, and I ended up falling for it,” before showing the camera intimate messages exchanged between him and Trindade time-stamped back to March.

Neymar denies rape accusations in his latest Instagram video ???? pic.twitter.com/bnBndfTugO — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2019

The star’s father, Neymar Santos Sr., also pleaded his son’s innocence in an interview, saying: “My son is a victim of attempted extortion and this is the reason why he released the messages.

“He preserved the name of the girl and her image but had to defend himself. He’s been accused of rape and this is a crime he has not committed.”

Representatives for Neymar did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

The Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegations started with a chance meeting at a Las Vegas nightclub. Here’s a timeline of everything that’s happened so far

Dana White says Conor McGregor told him the sexual assault he has been accused of was ‘somebody else’

Simone Biles broke her silence over her brother’s triple-murder charge, calling the shooting a ‘tragedy’