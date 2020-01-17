A ‘naked philanthropist’ who says she raised $1 million for Australia’s fires is now sending nudes to people who donate to Puerto Rico

caption Kaylen Ward, the ‘Naked Philanthropist’ source Kaylen Ward

Not all heroes wear capes, according to fans of ‘the Naked Philanthropist’ Kaylen Ward.

Ward, a 20-year-old model and Instagram influencer, earned a name for herself with a wildly successful campaign that raised over $1 millionfor the wildfire relief efforts in Australia. Every one of her followers was promised a nude photo if they donated to approved charities, and millions did.

Last Thursday, Ward announced her second fundraising campaign on Twitter, now turning her sights to fundraising efforts for Puerto Rico, where earthquakes have devastated the island nation.

I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the earthquakes in Puerto Rico. You must post your donation confirmation in the comments below. Let’s help save Puerto Rico. #PuertoRicoEarthquake pic.twitter.com/YdOPI3KBtw — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 15, 2020

Ward has a team of assistants who select charities and verify each donation before sending nudes

Just as she did with her Australia campaign, Ward told her followers that she will send nudes to anyone who donates $10 or more to Puerto Rican earthquake relief organizations.

But, to get a naked photo, each donor needs to send proof of their transaction via Twitter to be vetted.

Ward will also be donating 30% of her profits made on OnlyFans, a paid-subscription adult site, to select Puerto Rican charities.

She has also hired a team of four assistants who pick which organizations to donate to.

Some Twitter users responded to her post critiquing the list for not including many local or grassroots organizations.

Naked philanthropy is not a new phenomenon and sex workers have used it in the past to raise money for other causes

The practice of sending nudes, videos, and other erotic content in exchange for donations to specific causes is gaining traction on social media.

But the practice is far from new.

Sex workers have used this kind of nudes-for-donations approach to raise money for other disasters, including Khate Rad, a model and artist who posted a censored erotic photo of herself on Instagram, encouraging her followers to donate $20 or more to vetted relief organizations combatting Amazonian forest fires in August 2019.

And they often receive harsh backlash from people.

Ward herself said she dealt with people spreading her nudes for free, slut-shaming, and accusations of her pocketing the donations after her first fund fundrasier.

source Twitter

Puerto Rico was hit by two earthquakes within the first three weeks of 2020, still not having fully recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017

Puerto Rico was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake and magnitude 6 earthquake within a few days of each other in early January. Thousands of people were left homeless and hundreds of thousands without power and water, leading President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency after the first earthquake.

The small island nation had still not fully recovered from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, only making it more susceptible to the damage it sustained earlier this month.

