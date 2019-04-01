Nam Nghi Phu Quoc Officially Opens, Joining the Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Located in Vietnam’s emerging resort destination, Nam Nghi Phu Quoc marks first property in Southeast Asia for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 April 2019 – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Nam Nghi Phu Quoc as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, marking the first branded property in Southeast Asia under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The 114-room resort is nestled within a secluded oasis surrounded by pristine beaches and the rich environment of Phu Quoc island in Vietnam.









Nam Nghi Phu Quoc – 1-Bedroom Sunset Ocean Front Villa (or 1-Bedroom Sunrise Ocean Front Villa)

“We are pleased to introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to Southeast Asia with Nam Nghi Phu Quoc, a destination resort amidst awe-inspiring, natural surroundings,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “As Hyatt grows its resort presence in Vietnam, we are delighted to offer locals and travelers more options in remarkable locations such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Hoi An in the future.”

The resort is located in Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc, covered with white sandy beaches across 93 miles of coastline. Half of the island is within the confines of the national park and UNESCO World Heritage-designated Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve, one of the largest biosphere reserves in Southeast Asia. The reserve covers an extensive area of tropical rain forests, coral reefs and wetlands and is home to hundreds of species of plants and wild animals.

“We are delighted to bring The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s fast-emerging resort destination,” said Julian Moore, general manager, Nam Nghi Phu Quoc. “We look forward to welcoming guests onto this pristine island surrounded by breathtaking nature and providing them with an extraordinary stay.”

Guestrooms

Grounded in sustainable architecture and refined Vietnamese craftsmanship, the 51 villas and 63 guestrooms reflect the natural beauty of Phu Quoc. The luxurious villas and guestrooms feature subtle earth tones and ocean views, transporting guests to a modern island oasis.

Dining and Drinking

Nam Nghi Phu Quoc features four dining venues suited for different occasions. The all-day restaurant, Ocean Reflection, offers international and pan-Asian dishes alongside tranquil ocean views. Perched beneath a towering banyan tree, Tree House provides guests with an intimate ambiance as they savor contemporary Vietnamese and Thai flavors. The exclusive Rock Island Club, located on its own island just a short boat ride from the resort, is ideal for soaking in the sun by day and enjoying vibrant music and handcrafted cocktails by night.

Wellness

An Mai Spa offers rejuvenating treatments focused on holistic physical and emotional wellbeing. These treatments include massages and facials using local ingredients such as Vietnamese coffee, coconut and seaweed.

The outdoor pool with ocean views is suited for swimming laps as well as lounging in the sun. Additionally, the resort features an indoor fitness center and recreational activities such as paddle boarding, kayaking and cycling. Pontoon boat tours are also available for guests who wish to go fishing or explore the colorful marine life. The resort’s Kids Club also offers children educational and locally inspired activities.

Meetings & Events

With the picturesque ocean as its backdrop, Nam Nghi Phu Quoc offers several options for couples to host their wedding day. The private beach and pool areas are ideal for hosting intimate wedding ceremonies whereas Ocean Reflection restaurant is an elegant venue suited for larger celebrations. The private Hong Bang island, overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, offers a charming venue for couples to get married; the Rock Island Club serves as a memorable setting to host a private ceremony.

For more information, please visit namnghiphuquoc.com.

