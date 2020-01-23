You can name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day for just $15 at the Bronx Zoo

caption Give a Madagascar hissing cockroach a name this Valentine’s Day. source Alex Stemmer/Shutterstock

Give the gift of naming a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day at the Bronx Zoo starting from just $15.

It comes with a certificate to say one of 50,000 giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches has been given a name of your choosing.

You can even meet the cockroaches at a “Roach Romance” event at the zoo on Valentine’s Day.

Spend just $15 and send shivers down someone’s spine this Valentine’s Day by naming a hissing cockroach in their honor. But whether it’s called after an ex or current lovebug is completely down to you.

The annual Bronx Zoo’s “name a roach” program lets you give a name to one of its 50,000 giant cockroaches housed in the “Madagascar!” exhibit.

Choose from one of four gift packages ranging from $15 to $55 where the naming certificate comes with a roach candle, cockroach-printed socks, or both. Because nothing says romance like a roach candle (it might say petty revenge, though).

If you want to go one step further and actually hang out with the creepy critters on Valentine’s Day, then go along to the zoo’s “Roach Romance” event where you can drink wine, eat chocolate, and learn about “the laws of attraction in the wild.”

Not your average household pest, the Madagascar hissing cockroach is the largest roach species in the world and grows up to four inches long.

Thousands of these hissing roaches have been given names since the program was launched in 2011 and yes, they do actually hiss as part of a defense mechanism.

Partners come and go, but roaches are forever.

