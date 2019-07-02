A group of vultures are called a venue. Can you guess these other surprising names for groups of animals?

- source
- There are different names for specific groups or units of animals.
- Some are well-known, like a “swarm” of bees or a “pack” of wolves. Some are more obscure, like a “venue” of vultures.
- How many collective nouns for animals do you know?
Some collective nouns for groups or units of animals are well-known, such as a “swarm” of bees or a “pack” of wolves. Then there are more obscure names like a “venue” of vultures.
Keep scrolling to see how many you can guess.
What’s the name for a group of bears?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of bears is called a “sloth” or “sleuth.”
A group of chimpanzees is called…
*
*
*
*
*
… a “community.”
A group of camels is also known as this.
*
*
*
*
*
A group of camels is called a “caravan.”
What do you call a group of frogs?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of frogs is called an “army.”
A group of giraffes is called…
*
*
*
*
*
… a “tower.”
What is the collective noun for jellyfish?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of jellyfish is called a “smack.”
Do you know the word for a group of crows?
*
*
*
*
*
It’s called a “murder” of crows.
What is the name for a group of dolphins?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of dolphins is called a “pod.”
Do you know how to refer to a group of porcupines?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of porcupines is called a “prickle.”
A group of hippos is called…
*
*
*
*
*
…a “bloat.”
What is the collective noun for foxes?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of foxes is called a “skulk.”
What is a group of cheetahs called?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of cheetahs is called a “coalition.”
What is the word for a group of lions?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of lions is called a “pride.”
How do you refer to a group of owls?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of owls is called a “parliament.”
What is a group of parrots called?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of parrots is called a “pandemonium.”
What is the name for a group of otters?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of otters is called a “romp.”
How would one refer to a group of rhinos?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of rhinos is called a “crash.”
What is a group of hens called?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of hens is called a “brood.”
What is the collective noun for kangaroos?
*
*
*
*
*
A group of kangaroos is called a “mob.”
A group of eagles is called…
*
*
*
*
*
… a “convocation.”