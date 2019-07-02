A group of vultures are called a venue. Can you guess these other surprising names for groups of animals?

Do you know the name for a group of frogs?

Do you know the name for a group of frogs?
Kurit afshen/Shutterstock

  • There are different names for specific groups or units of animals.
  • Some are well-known, like a “swarm” of bees or a “pack” of wolves. Some are more obscure, like a “venue” of vultures.
  • How many collective nouns for animals do you know?
Some collective nouns for groups or units of animals are well-known, such as a “swarm” of bees or a “pack” of wolves. Then there are more obscure names like a “venue” of vultures.

Keep scrolling to see how many you can guess.

What’s the name for a group of bears?

Black bears climb a tree.
Debbie Steinhausser/Shutterstock

A group of bears is called a “sloth” or “sleuth.”

A group of chimpanzees is called…

Chimpanzees sit on a rock.
LiaoZhuangDjiu/Shutterstock

… a “community.”

A group of camels is also known as this.

Camels walk along the beach.
BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock

A group of camels is called a “caravan.”

What do you call a group of frogs?

Tree frogs on a leaf.
Kurit afshen/Shutterstock

A group of frogs is called an “army.”

A group of giraffes is called…

Giraffes graze at Botlieskop Day Safaris, near Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Reuters/Toru Hanai

… a “tower.”

What is the collective noun for jellyfish?

A diver swims among jellyfish.
Shutterstock/manasaweeu

A group of jellyfish is called a “smack.”

Do you know the word for a group of crows?

A crow examines garbage in a public park.
JakubD/Shutterstock

It’s called a “murder” of crows.

What is the name for a group of dolphins?

Dolphins catch a wave.
Paulphin Photography/Shutterstock

A group of dolphins is called a “pod.”

Do you know how to refer to a group of porcupines?

Porcupines on the prowl.
J. NATAYO/Shutterstock

A group of porcupines is called a “prickle.”

A group of hippos is called…

Hippopotamuses swim in a muddy lake.
REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

…a “bloat.”

What is the collective noun for foxes?

Foxes.
withich/Shutterstock

A group of foxes is called a “skulk.”

What is a group of cheetahs called?

Cheetahs look around.
AfricaWildlife/Shutterstock

A group of cheetahs is called a “coalition.”

What is the word for a group of lions?

Lions walk through brush.
Stuart G Porter/Shutterstock

A group of lions is called a “pride.”

How do you refer to a group of owls?

Owls cuddle.
iceeyes198369/Shutterstock

A group of owls is called a “parliament.”

What is a group of parrots called?

Parrots sit on a branch.
Yatra/Shutterstock

A group of parrots is called a “pandemonium.”

What is the name for a group of otters?

A group of otters is called a “romp.”

How would one refer to a group of rhinos?

Rhinos walk through grass.
Stefan Shoeman/Shutterstock

A group of rhinos is called a “crash.”

What is a group of hens called?

Hens on a farm.
FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

A group of hens is called a “brood.”

What is the collective noun for kangaroos?

Kangaroos in the wild.
REUTERS/Stefan Postles

A group of kangaroos is called a “mob.”

A group of eagles is called…

Eagles perched on a branch.
FloridaStock/Getty Images

… a “convocation.”