A group of vultures are called a venue. Can you guess these other surprising names for groups of animals?

caption Do you know the name for a group of frogs? source Kurit afshen/Shutterstock

There are different names for specific groups or units of animals.

Some are well-known, like a “swarm” of bees or a “pack” of wolves. Some are more obscure, like a “venue” of vultures.

How many collective nouns for animals do you know?

Keep scrolling to see how many you can guess.

What’s the name for a group of bears?

caption Black bears climb a tree. source Debbie Steinhausser/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of bears is called a “sloth” or “sleuth.”

A group of chimpanzees is called…

caption Chimpanzees sit on a rock. source LiaoZhuangDjiu/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

… a “community.”

A group of camels is also known as this.

caption Camels walk along the beach. source BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of camels is called a “caravan.”

What do you call a group of frogs?

caption Tree frogs on a leaf. source Kurit afshen/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of frogs is called an “army.”

A group of giraffes is called…

caption Giraffes graze at Botlieskop Day Safaris, near Mossel Bay, South Africa. source Reuters/Toru Hanai

*

*

*

*

*

… a “tower.”

What is the collective noun for jellyfish?

caption A diver swims among jellyfish. source Shutterstock/manasaweeu

*

*

*

*

*

A group of jellyfish is called a “smack.”

Do you know the word for a group of crows?

caption A crow examines garbage in a public park. source JakubD/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

It’s called a “murder” of crows.

What is the name for a group of dolphins?

caption Dolphins catch a wave. source Paulphin Photography/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of dolphins is called a “pod.”

Do you know how to refer to a group of porcupines?

caption Porcupines on the prowl. source J. NATAYO/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of porcupines is called a “prickle.”

A group of hippos is called…

caption Hippopotamuses swim in a muddy lake. source REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

*

*

*

*

*

…a “bloat.”

What is the collective noun for foxes?

caption Foxes. source withich/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of foxes is called a “skulk.”

What is a group of cheetahs called?

caption Cheetahs look around. source AfricaWildlife/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of cheetahs is called a “coalition.”

What is the word for a group of lions?

caption Lions walk through brush. source Stuart G Porter/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of lions is called a “pride.”

How do you refer to a group of owls?

caption Owls cuddle. source iceeyes198369/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of owls is called a “parliament.”

What is a group of parrots called?

caption Parrots sit on a branch. source Yatra/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of parrots is called a “pandemonium.”

What is the name for a group of otters?

*

*

*

*

*

A group of otters is called a “romp.”

How would one refer to a group of rhinos?

caption Rhinos walk through grass. source Stefan Shoeman/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of rhinos is called a “crash.”

What is a group of hens called?

caption Hens on a farm. source FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

*

*

*

*

*

A group of hens is called a “brood.”

What is the collective noun for kangaroos?

caption Kangaroos in the wild. source REUTERS/Stefan Postles

*

*

*

*

*

A group of kangaroos is called a “mob.”

A group of eagles is called…

caption Eagles perched on a branch. source FloridaStock/Getty Images

*

*

*

*

*

… a “convocation.”