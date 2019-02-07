A city official in Florida resigned after a commission concluded she licked a subordinate’s face

caption Nancy Oakley, left, resigned from her position as city commissioner of Madeira Beach, Florida after former city manager Shane Crawford, right, accused her of licking his face. source Spectrum News/WFLA

Nancy Oakley resigned from her position as city commissioner of Madeira Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

Oakley stepped down from her job after an ethics commission upheld a complaint from former city manager, Shane Crawford, who accused Oakley, his boss, of licking his face in 2012.

In her resignation letter, Oakley continued to deny the allegation, but said it was “time for us all to move on.”

According to a Florida Commission on Ethics report on the matter, the alleged sexual assault happened during a special city commission meeting in November 2012, at the King of the Beach fishing tournament.

Under questioning, Oakley said she had drank “some beer” and possibly a cocktail before she encountered then-city manager Shane Crawford and his executive assistant, Cheryl McGrady, at the meeting.

Crawford and McGrady, who are now married, were in relationships with other people at the time, and Oakley said she suspected the two of having an affair.

Oakley apparently got angry and demanded that McGrady leave, telling Crawford, “You need to get that f—ing b—- out of here,” according to the ethics report.

“I didn’t think she needed to be there. I don’t like her. […] I think something was going on between the two of them,” Oakley said of the confrontation at a hearing in September.

Crawford told investigators that Oakley then “grabbed his crotch and slowly licked him from his Adam’s apple all the way up his face.”

When McGrady told Oakley that she was behaving inappropriately, Oakley responded by throwing a punch at her, the report states.

caption Crawford is pictured with his wife Cheryl McGrady, who was his executive assistant at the time and witnessed the alleged assault. source WFLA

Crawford told the commission that he didn’t report Oakley at the time because he feared he would lose his job.

When Oakley ran for office again in 2017, he made his report.

Oakley went on to win her race, and in her first meeting back as city commissioner, called for McGrady to be fired, the Miami Herald reported. A month later, Oakley, another commissioner, and the newly elected mayor reportedly voted to suspend Crawford. He later resigned to avoid being fired.

Crawford told the Herald that he believes he was suspended in retribution for filing the ethics complaint.

The city later awarded Crawford and his wife a $125,000 severance package, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Multiple other men said Oakley licked their faces, too

At least three other men accused Oakley of licking them on their faces, too, according to the ethics report.

Tom Verdansky, president of the Old Salt Fishing Foundation, which sponsored the King of the Beach event in 2012, told investigators that he witnessed it and that Oakley had licked his face and the faces of foundation volunteers at other fishing tournaments.

Dave Marsicano, the city’s marina and public works director, told the commission that he also witnessed the 2012 incident and that Oakley had acted similarly towards him on more than one occasion. He said he avoids Oakley at public events “in fear of unwanted sexual advances.”

Michael Maximo, former city community services director, told the commission Oakley licked his face at the soft opening of a Bubba Gump’s Restaurant.

When asked in her testimony whether she told anyone about Oakley licking Crawford’s face in 2012, McGrady said she hadn’t because that kind of behavior was quite common from Oakley.

“Not about that incident, no,” McGrady said. “I mean, she licked a lot of people, sir. So everyone kind of talked about the fact that she licked people. That’s what she did when she got drunk.”

Last month, the state’s ethics commission fined Oakley $5,000 for the incident and recommended a “public censure” and reprimand by the governor, according to the Tampa Bay Times.