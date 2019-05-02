‘That’s a crime’: Nancy Pelosi accuses Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress

caption House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress over his handling of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“He lied to Congress – if anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference. “Nobody is above the law – not the president of the United States and not the attorney general.”

Pelosi accused Barr of lying to Congress about his knowledge of Mueller’s dissatisfaction with Barr’s handling of Mueller’s Russia report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress over his handling of the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday morning. “That’s a crime.”

She added, “He lied to Congress – if anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law – not the president of the United States and not the attorney general.”

Pelosi accused Barr of lying about his knowledge of Mueller’s dissatisfaction with Barr’s handling of the report.

Barr told Congress last month that he was unaware of any concerns the special counsel’s team had with Barr’s controversial four-page summary of the 448-page Russia report. As reporting this week revealed, however, Mueller sent an unusual letter to Barr in late March in which he argued that Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the special counsel’s investigation.

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” Mueller wrote in the letter. “This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday but refused to appear before the House on Thursday.

Pelosi also broadly accused the Republican Party, and her GOP colleagues in Congress, of being in bed with special interests and of being unwilling to fulfill their responsibilities as lawmakers. And she accused Barr of being loyal to President Donald Trump and those special interests over his office.

“There is an ideological anti-governance, anti-science, anti-meeting the needs of the American people,” she said. “This isn’t about President Trump only – it’s about a right-wing ideological – they’re handmaidens to the special interests in our country.”

She went on: “We are in a very, very challenging place because we have a Republican Party in the Congress who are complicit in the special interest agenda of the National Rifle Association, the fossil-fuel industry – special interests writ large.”

Pelosi also told her colleagues that she couldn’t sleep Wednesday night following Barr’s congressional testimony, according to Politico.