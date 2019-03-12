Nancy Pelosi boots Mike Pence from his office on the House side of the Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revoked the office space reserved for Vice President Mike Pence on the House side of the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revoked the office space reserved for Vice President Mike Pence on the House side of the US Capitol.

According to a senior Democratic aide, Pence’s office was revoked after a review of office assignments at the start of the 116th Congress in January.

The aide also said the White House legislative-affairs team “was given new House-side space this year that they did not previously have.”

A spokesperson for Pence was not immediately available for comment. NPR first reported Pence’s office being revoked.

During the 115th Congress, after President Donald Trump and Pence were inaugurated, former House Speaker Paul Ryan gave the vice president a ceremonial office space on the House side.

Before becoming the governor of Indiana, Pence served in the House alongside Ryan. The extra office was a purely ceremonial gesture.

But White House staffers are not completely barred from the House. The Trump administration’s legislative liaisons have workspaces on both sides of the Capitol, and Pence will retain his official office in the Senate.