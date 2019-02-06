Nancy Pelosi’s withering reactions to Trump’s State of the Union address are going viral

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had some subtle reactions to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address – and the internet noticed.

Pelosi spent more of the time politely smiling, but some of her movements went viral.

The main one is her applause for Trump when he called for an end to “the politics of revenge.”

Pelosi raised her eyebrows and looked directly at the president who had turned around to face her as she clapped, and now it has become a meme.

Pelosi was sitting behind Trump for the 82-minute speech, meaning many TV cameras recording the speech captured her reactions right over Trump’s shoulder.

People online eagerly shared images of Pelosi pursing her lips, raising her eyebrows, and interacting with Democrats in the crowd in a way that detracted from Trump’s message.

Perhaps the most widely-appreciated moment was a mocking round of applause Pelosi gave to Trump early in the speech.

This is the moment:

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019

The internet saw it as both withering and sarcastic.

Here’s that applause you so desperately need, boo. pic.twitter.com/cdt6tTQ4nf — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 6, 2019

Through a single clap, Speaker Pelosi tells Trump she’s going to dog walk him. Iconic picture for the ages. pic.twitter.com/ooP8DYGU2m — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 6, 2019

And others have turned it into a meme.

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

Pelosi also spent a lot of time looking at a stack of large papers in front of her, rather than the president.

Pelosi was reading a copy of Trump’s speech, a spokesperson told The New York Times.

I see Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strategy tonight: Read the paper copy of Trump’s script when you know you can’t hold your poker face. — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) February 6, 2019

Pelosi’s subtle interactions with Democrats in the crowd also got widespread attention.

At one point she held up a hand to try to quiet Democrats who jeered as Trump as he spoke about “migrant caravans.”

Another time she encouraged Democrats to get up and cheer when Trump referenced the record number of women in Congress.

Many also noted Pelosi’s eye roll when Trump referred to investigations like special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as “ridiculous, partisan investigations.”

Here for Nancy Pelosi's eye roll. pic.twitter.com/0ssrW1EOwu — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2019

While there were moments of clear unity between Trump and Pelosi two during the address, Pelosi’s statement after the speech called on Trump to change his priorities.

She said that it would take “days to fact-check all the misrepresentations that the President made” and accused him of “fear-mongering and manufacturing a crisis at the border.”

Pelosi praised some of Trump’s promises, particularly around healthcare, but questioned how he would achieve them.

In an echo of Trump’s calls for unity, Pelosi said that Trump “must now take concrete steps to work with Democrats to strengthen the health and economic security of families across America.”

