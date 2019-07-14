Pelosi hits back at Trump for tweet telling progressive congresswomen to ‘go back’ to ‘broken’ countries: Trump ‘has always been about making America white again’

source Zach Gibson/Getty Images

After a week of bitter infighting between more moderate Democrats and the new class of progressive reps, President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking four minority Congresswomen has united the party.

Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump’s tweets, which told the progressive Squad of congresswomen to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested” countries, with her own, saying that “diversity is our strength and unity is our power.”

The President attacked progressive first-time congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar this morning, implying that they weren’t American, despite all but one being born in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After a week of bitter infighting between moderate Democrats and a new insurgent class of progressive freshmen, the caucus has banded together to fight back against President Donald Trump’s tweets Sunday morning targeting first-time minority congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

In a series of tweets, Trump told the congresswomen to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested” countries.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, and one of the four young congresswomen’s biggest internal critics, Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump’s tweets implying the four young congresswomen were not American with a few of her own, saying “diversity is our strength and unity is our power.”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Pelosi criticized the four freshmen in an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd published last weekend, and the House of Representatives Democrats’ official Twitter account attacked Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff recently as well.

Pelosi was not the only to jump to the defense of Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Pressley, and Omar. New Mexico representative Ben Ray Lujan, one of Pelosi’s biggest backers in the house, told Fox News’ Chris Wallace in an interview this morning that Trump’s tweets were racist.

“Tell people to go back where they came from? That’s just wrong,” Lujan said.

“These are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America.”

Rashida Tlaib responded on Twitter by saying, “He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.”

Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis.

His dangerous ideology is the crisis.

He needs to be impeached. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas responded by saying, “Racism pure and simple.”