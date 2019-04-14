Pelosi demands Trump take down ‘disrespectful and dangerous’ 9/11 video on Ilhan Imar, says Capitol Police are monitoring her safety

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Saturday that the Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Rep. Ilhan Omar, following a video President Donald Trump tweeted.

Some had criticized Trump’s video, claiming that it amounted to inciting violence against Omar, who has already faced death threats.

Pelosi demanded that Trump remove the “disrespectful and dangerous video.”

The statement comes after Pelosi herself was criticized over failing to defend Omar more fiercely, and appearing to blame both Trump and Omar for the incident.

Pelosi said in a statement that she was taking steps to ensure Omar, her staff, and her family remained safe amid the controversy.

“Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” Pelosi said.

She continued: “The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

Pelosi’s statement came after more than a day of criticism for not defending Omar more fiercely. On Saturday, she released what some perceived as a tame statement that appeared to lay blame both on Trump and Omar.

“The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack,” Pelosi tweeted Saturday morning. “It is wrong for the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe.”

The controversy first ignited last week, after critics resurfaced a comment Omar made the previous month. She was accused of cavalierly referring to 9/11 as an incident in which “some people did something.”

Her supporters have defended her by arguing that her comments, in full, described the way Muslims were unfairly stereotyped and discriminated against due to the actions of a group of terrorists.

Trump weighed in on Friday by tweeting a video of Omar’s remarks against footage of planes striking the Twin Towers.

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET!” Trump’s caption said. Trump critics argued that such a video could incite violence against Omar, who has already faced death threats. One man was even arrested on April 6 and charged with threatening to assault and murder Omar.