Nancy Pelosi guarantees Democrats will win the House majority

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi guaranteed that Democrats will retake majority control in the House after next week’s midterm elections.

Democrats have not controlled the House of Representatives since 2010, when Pelosi was then speaker of the House.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi guaranteed that Democrats will retake majority in the House in the midterm elections this coming Tuesday.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Pelosi became very bullish about Democrats’ ability to take back a majority they have not seen since losing their grip on the House in 2010, just two years into the Barack Obama administration.

“Let me say this. Up until today, I would’ve said, ‘If the election were held today, we would win,’ she said. “What now I’m saying is, ‘We will win.'”

Colbert jokingly asked Pelosi if she wanted “to say that on Hillary’s fireworks barge that she canceled?”

“And how long are the curtains that you’re measuring right now?” he added.

“No, we’re not measuring,” Pelosi quipped back. “We’re just walking precincts and if everyone votes, we’ll have even a bigger victory. But Democrats will carry the House. If we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships, it’s going to be a great night for America.”

Read more: Opposition to Trump is making the DC suburbs finally turn blue

Pelosi’s optimism about Democrats retaking control of the chamber is nothing new, as the longtime Democratic leader has expressed confidence about their chances for months.

The California Democrat has also taken an all-of-the-above approach to making sure Democrats win in diverse districts. Despite a record number of new candidates saying they would not back her as the next speaker of the House if Democrats regain control, Pelosi has dismissed attacks from Republicans.

“So let’s not read too much into this,” she said in March. “This is part of the bankruptcy of the Republican Party. They’re devoid of ideas about how they can meet the needs of the American people, so it’s ad hominems.”