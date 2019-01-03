Nancy Pelosi invited ‘all children’ up to the podium as she was sworn in as House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

As she took her oath, she invited her own grandchildren and all other children of Congress to join her at the podium.

She called the House to order “on behalf of all of America’s children” and celebrated with the cheer “Go kids!”

Pelosi also invited children to join her at the podium when she was sworn in as speaker in 2007.

Nancy Pelosi invited her grandchildren and all other children of Congress up to the podium as she was re-elected as Speaker of the House on Thursday.

Dozens of kids and grandkids of Congress members then flocked to the podium as Pelosi took the oath.

“I now call the House to order on behalf of all of America’s children. Go, kids! Go, kids! Go, kids,” the Democratic lawmaker from California said as she was sworn in as Speaker of the House.

The oath was administered by Rep Don Young of Alaska, the dean of the House.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asks her grandchildren and "any other children who want to join them" to come up to the podium as she takes the oath of office. https://t.co/fBg4gwrQf2 pic.twitter.com/QFlVm4tGLg — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2019

Pelosi made a similar move of inviting children to the podium in 2007, the first time she was sworn in as Speaker of the House.

Nancy Pelosi surrounded by children after becoming House Speaker … January 4, 2007

January 3, 2019 pic.twitter.com/Xzhj4AgikC — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 3, 2019

Ahead of the oath, Pelosi’s granddaughter could be seen celebrating as votes were cast for her grandmother to be re-elected as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Her granddaughter, Bella, hugged Pelosi as she spoke to lawmakers, and shouted “Pelosi!” when it was time for Pelosi to cast her own vote.

Read more: Nancy Pelosi elected speaker of the House, ushering in new Democratic majority

As Pelosi was sworn in on Thursday, she said she was entering the 116th Congress “with a sense of great hope and confidence for the future, and deep humility and prayerfulness in the face of the challenges ahead.”

“As we take the oath of office today, we accept responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced,” Pelosi said in her first speech as speaker. “Guided by the vision and values of our Founders, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and the aspirations that we have for our children, let us meet that responsibility with wisdom, with courage and with grace.”