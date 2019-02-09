Nancy Pelosi recreates her State of the Union clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

caption Paul Pelosi, Katy Perry, Nancy Pelosi, and Orlando Bloom attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nancy Pelosi, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom, were pictured together on Friday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where Dolly Parton was being honored by MusiCares.

The trio recreated the clap that Pelosi gave President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The three smiled as they recreated the applause, photos of which went viral.

Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was also at the event on Friday.

On Tuesday, Pelosi gave the applause after Trump called for an end to “the politics of revenge” during the State of the Union address.

She told reporters on Wednesday that the clap “wasn’t sarcastic,” according to Fox News.

“I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message,” she said.

Following the State of the Union address, Pelosi released a statement calling on Trump to change his priorities.

Perry, meanwhile, has long identified as a Democrat and even joined the political trail for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s unclear if she had met Pelosi prior to their photo together on Friday.