The designer of Nancy Pelosi’s internet-famous coat is bringing it back next year

Nancy Pelosi wore a red Max Mara coat that became an internet sensation this week.

The coat was called “the Glamis,” and it was from a 2013 collection, according to the New York Times.

The designer announced on Wednesday that the coat would come back, in new colors, in 2019, Glamour reported.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi will likely return as speaker of the house, but she’s already a style icon.

She wore a red coat to meet President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The meeting became a televised battle between Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Trump.

But as talked-about as the meeting was, the moments that endured were the photographs of Pelosi coming out of the White House afterwards. The coat was deep red with a standing collar, and many on the internet saw it as battle armor.

A picture taken after the meeting, of Pelosi walking away from the White House, quickly became a meme, with tweets flying fast and furious. There’s now even a parody Twitter account called “Nancy Pelosi’s Red Coat.”

Has anybody figured what coat this is she’s wearing? I waited to ask this question, let the seriousness of the situation be properly discussed but… that color is LEGIT and we need to know this???????? https://t.co/hfF6IZL5Yg — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

Putting politics aside for a second, can we all agree that Pelosi is wearing an exceptionally stylish coat? https://t.co/Sug4S66BRt — Bronwen Dickey (@BronwenDickey) December 11, 2018

The coat was identified as “the Glamis,” and it is from designer Max Mara, according to the New York Times. Those who were looking to purchase the coat were disappointed, however, when they found out that it was actually from a 2013 collection.

However, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the brand said that there was good news: the coat would be back in new colors in 2019, Glamour reported.

“You develop an emotional relationship with a coat like nothing else in your wardrobe,” Ian Griffiths, the creative director of Max Mara, told the Times. “I can imagine why Ms. Pelosi chose to wear it for this important moment, and I’m honored.”