Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t trust the Attorney General on Russian collusion: ‘I trust Mueller’

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. source Alex Edelman/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not trust Attorney General William Barr as it relates to the recently-concluded special counsel investigation.

Pelosi has repeatedly called for Barr to deliver the special counsel’s report to Congress.

Barr said during a Tuesday hearing that a redacted report would be released to Congress within the week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with the Associated Press published Wednesday she does not trust Attorney General William Barr as it relates to the now-concluded special counsel investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.

Pelosi said she has been concerned with the way Barr has acted since the investigation headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller wrapped earlier this month.

“I don’t trust Barr,” Pelosi said. “I trust Mueller.”

Barr, who previously served as attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration in Pelosi’s earlier years on Capitol Hill, has yet to reveal the contents of Mueller’s final report to lawmakers or the public.

The report is coming within the week, according to Barr, who testified before a congressional panel on Tuesday.

Barr also said he believes the FBI was “spying” on President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 cycle.

“I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” he said. Barr later distanced himself from the original comments, noting that by “spying,” he actually meant “unauthorized surveillance.”

Pelosi has been adamant about Barr releasing the Mueller report as soon as possible to clear up any confusion or doubt about what the special counsel found.

“You’re hearing rumors. I don’t have any idea how accurate they are,” she said in a press conference last Thursday. “But in the public domain there are comments that people on the Mueller team think that there’s a mischaracterization by the Attorney General. I don’t know.”

“There’s an easy answer to this: Release the Mueller report as soon as possible,” she added.