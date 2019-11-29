Naomi Campbell paired a bubble dress with wide-leg capris for a look that’ll take you back to the early 2000s

caption Naomi Campbell attends a Fashion For Relief pop-up event in London, England, on November 26. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell attended a Fashion For Relief pop-up event in London, England, on Tuesday.

While there, she walked the event’s red carpet in an outfit that’ll take you back to the early 2000s.

The model wore a black bubble dress over wide-leg capri pants. She also donned platform sandals and a choker necklace.

Fashion For Relief is a charitable organization created by Campbell in 2005 that hosts fashion-themed events to raise money for those in need around the world.

Naomi Campbell is the latest celebrity to bring fashion trends back from the early 2000s.

On Tuesday, the model attended a pop-up event for her charity organization, Fashion For Relief, in London, England. While there, she walked the red carpet in a strapless black dress that bubbled around her waist. Underneath, she donned a pair of wide-leg denim capris.

To complete her look, Campbell also wore silver jewelry, metallic platform sandals, and a black choker necklace.

caption Naomi Campbell attends a Fashion For Relief pop-up event in London, England. source Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Bubble skirts and dresses were all the rage in the early 2000s – as were capri pants. Stars like Paris Hilton, Christina Milian, and Anne Hathaway all wore the controversial looks throughout the decade’s early years.

caption Anne Hathaway wears a bubble-style dress in 2006. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

But though the 2000s-inspired skirt style might be coming back into fashion – to the dismay of many people – it was actually first created in the 1950s. According to CR Fashion Book, the style first emerged after World War II.

At the time, bubble clothes were made from layers of organza or tulle, and designers like Givenchy picked up on the trend. The style remained popular into the ’60s, and even reemerged in the ’80s.

caption A model wears a bubble dress at a California fashion show in 1958. source University of Southern California/Getty Images

Though bubble clothing might not be everyone’s favorite look, Campbell undoubtedly wore the trend for a good cause: the Fashion For Relief pop-up event.

Fashion For Relief is a charitable organization that was created by Campbell in 2005. It annually hosts fashion-themed events to raise money for people in need around the world. In the past, it’s raised funds for victims of Hurricane Katrina, and has also held events in cities like Moscow, Mumbai, and London.